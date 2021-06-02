Apply Online for 30 Assistant Professor Posts before 29 June

Apply Online for 30 (*29*) Professor Posts before 29 June





UCMS introduced job notification for the publish of (*29*) Professor has been launched formally. Diploma, DNB, M.Sc, M.Phil/PhD, MS/MD cross can apply for these job openings.

UCMS (College School of Medical Sciences) Recruitment 2021: CSIR UCMS (College School of Medical Sciences) invited functions from eligible individuals for recruitment of 30 posts of (*29*) Professor. and eligible individuals can apply for the posts on-line by visiting the official web site of UCMS (College School of Medical Sciences). Individuals should notice that the final date for software is 29 June 2021.

UCMS (College School of Medical Sciences) has newly launched the job notification to meet the 30 (*29*) Professor Vacancies. Candidates who possess the required qualification and expertise in the identical subject are suggested to use on-line. The appliance course of ends on 29 June 2021. Contenders are instructed to go to the official web site for extra particulars. The opposite details about recruitment, like wage, choice, eligibility, and so forth., is shared within the following sections.

Essential Date:

Final date for Submission of Online Purposes: 29 June 2021

UCMS (College School of Medical Sciences) (*29*) Professor Particulars

Title of the Posts No. of Posts (*29*) Professor 30 Posts

Eligibility (*29*) Professor Job

The candidates who ought to have an MD/MS/DNB within the associated stream and having the required years of expertise in the identical career are eligible to use for UCMSA (*29*) Professor Jobs 2021. Age Restrict: No more than 40 years.

Obtain our Sarkari Naukri app from Play Retailer

The best way to Apply

and eligible individuals can apply for the posts on-line by visiting the official web site of UCMS (College School of Medical Sciences). Individuals should notice that the final date for software is 29 June 2021.

Log onto the official web site of UCMS, i.e., ucms.ac.in.

Within the vital Information part, click on on the “ONLINE APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF THE ASSISTANT PROFESSOR IN VARIOUS DEPARTMENT” hyperlink.

Undergo the notification particulars utterly.

Click on on the apply on-line hyperlink, refill all the mandatory element within the type

Apply before the final date.

Take the utilized copy for reference.

Additionally Learn Newest Employment Information Articles