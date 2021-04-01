Apply Online for 30 Trainee Engineer I Posts @bel-india.in





The overall variety of vacancies for these posts was 30 Posts. Many and Eligible Candidates utilized for these posts on-line.

Bharat Electronics Restricted (BEL) Recruitment 2021: Bharat Electronics Restricted (BEL) invited purposes from eligible individuals for recruitment of 30 posts of Trainee Engineer I. and eligible individuals can apply for the posts on-line by visiting the official web site of Bharat Electronics Restricted (BEL). Individuals should observe that the final date for utility is 21 Could 2021.

Bharat Electronics Restricted (BEL) a Navartna Firm and India’s premier skilled electronics Firm underneath the Ministry of Defence, requires the next personnel on Contract foundation for its Army Communication SBU, Bengaluru Complicated.

Necessary Date:

Opening Date for submission of utility: 12 Could 2021

12 Could 2021 Final Date for submission of utility: 21 Could 2021

Bharat Electronics Restricted (BEL) Trainee Engineer I Particulars

Title of Posts Whole No. of Posts Reservations Trainee Engineer I 30 Posts GEN- 12 OBC- 08 SC- 04 ST- 03 EWS- 03

Eligibility Trainee Engineer I Job

Full time (04 years) BE/B.Tech course from reputed Institute/College within the following Engineering disciplines –Electronics/Electronics & Communication/E&T/Telecommunication. First Class within the indicated qualification for Common, OBC and EWS candidates and Move Class for SC, ST and PWD candidates. Technique of conversion of CGPA to share needs to be connected. Age Restrict: Higher age is 25 years as on 01 April 2021.

Easy methods to Apply

and eligible individuals can apply for the posts on-line by visiting the official web site of Bharat Electronics Restricted (BEL). Individuals should observe that the final date for utility is 21 Could 2021. Candidates who’re desirous of making use of for the above posts and are keen to be posted on the areas indicated within the commercial might apply on-line by clicking the hyperlink supplied towards the commercial to use for Trainee Engineer-I (on Contract Foundation) for Army Communications SBU, Bengaluru Unit.

