Apply Online for 35 Teaching and Non Teaching Posts before 12 July

Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Nationwide Sanskrit College (SLBSRSV) Recruitment 2021: Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Nationwide Sanskrit College (SLBSRSV) invited purposes from eligible individuals for recruitment of 35 posts of Teaching and Non Teaching. and eligible individuals can apply for the posts on-line by visiting the official web site of Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Nationwide Sanskrit College (SLBSRSV). Individuals should observe that the final date for software is 12 July 2021.

Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Nationwide Sanskrit College introduced job notification for the put up of Assistant Professor has been launched formally. Any Masters Diploma, M.A, M.Ed, M.Phil/Ph.D, M.P.Ed go can apply for this job openings. Candidates who meet the eligibility standards alone can apply on the official web site slbsrsv.ac.in. The applying course of ends on 12 July 2021.

Essential Date:

Final date for Submission of Online Functions: 12 July 2021(*12*)

SLBSRSV Teaching and Non Teaching Particulars

Code No. Title of the Teaching and Non Teaching Posts and Educational Pay Stage Variety of Posts and topic Mode of Recruitment T-1 Professor-Educational Pay Stage-14 Schooling (Schooling)- 01 Posts Paurohitya- 01 Submit Direct T-2 Affiliate Professor-Educational Pay Stage-13-A- Schooling-02 Posts Vyakaran-03 Submit Jyotish- 01 Submit Advait Vedanta-01 Submit Vishista Advait-01 Submit Yoga-01 Submit Dharmashastra-01 Submit Sahitya-01 Submit Puranetihaas-01 Submit Direct T-3 Assistant Professor -Educational Pay Stage-10 Schooling-08 Posts Paurohitya-01 Submit Dharmashastra-01 Submit Advait Vedanta-01 Submit Yoga-01 Submit Prakrit-01 Submit Sankhya Yoga-01 Submit Veda-01 Submit Vastu Shastra-01 Submit Vyakaran-01 Submit Hindi-01 Submit Direct T-3 Assistant Professor -Educational Pay Stage-10 Political Science-01 Submit Contract NT-1 Registrar- Pay Stage-14 01 Submit Direct/Deputation NT-3 Controller of Examination-Pay Stage-14 01 Submit Direct/Deputation

Eligibility Teaching and Non Teaching Job

i) A Masters diploma with 55% marks (or an equal grade in a point-scale wherever the grading system is adopted) in a involved/related/allied topic from an Indian College, or an equal diploma from an accredited international college in Sanskrit medium (besides Political Science).

ii) In addition to fulfilling the above {qualifications}, the candidate should have cleared the Nationwide Eligibility Check (NET) underneath Code-73 (besides Political Science) carried out by the UGC or the CSIR, or an analogous check accredited by the UGC, like SLET/SET or who’re or have been awarded a Ph. D. Diploma in accordance with the College Grants Fee (Minimal Requirements and Process for Award of M.Phil./Ph.D. Diploma) Rules, 2009 or 2016 and their amendments now and again because the case could also be exempted from NET/SLET/SET.

iii) Supplied, the candidates registered for the Ph.D. programme previous to July 11, 2009, shall be ruled by the provisions of the then present Ordinances/Bye-Legal guidelines/Rules of the Establishment awarding the diploma and such Ph.D. candidates shall be exempted from the requirement of NET/SLET/SET for recruitment and appointment of Assistant Professor or equal positions in Universities/Schools/Establishments topic to the achievement of the next circumstances

a) The Ph.D. diploma of the candidate has been awarded in an everyday mode;

b) The Ph.D. thesis has been evaluated by at the least two exterior examiners;

c) An open Ph D. viva voce of the candidate has been carried out;

d) The Candidate has printed two analysis papers from his/her Ph.D. work, out of which at the least one is in a refereed journal;

e) The candidate has introduced at the least two papers based mostly on his/her PhD work in conferences/seminars sponsored/funded/supported by the UGC / ICSSR/ CSIR or any comparable company.

f) PhD thesis needs to be in Sanskrit language.

g) Capability to show in Sanskrit medium

The right way to Apply

and eligible individuals can apply for the posts on-line by visiting the official web site of Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Nationwide Sanskrit College (SLBSRSV). Individuals should observe that the final date for software is 12 July 2021. These candidates who’ve already utilized for educating and non-teaching posts towards the sooner commercial(s) are required to use afresh. Nonetheless, the applying payment could also be refunded to them on receipt of declare as talked about within the normal phrases and circumstances of’ recruitment. The time limit for submission of duly crammed in on-line software is 12 July 2021. The print out of the net software together with the supporting paperwork shall be reached by put up on or before 17 July 2021.

