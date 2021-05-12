Apply Online for 416 SR/SD July Session 2021 @aiimsexams.ac.in





AIIMS Recruitment 2021 Notification is out for Senior Demonstrator and Senior Resident Examination Stage 1: Apply Online for 416 Vacancies @aiimsexams.ac.in. Verify software course of, age restrict, qualification, expertise, choice standards and different particulars right here.

AIIMS Recruitment 2021: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has launched a notification for recruitment to the submit of Senior Residents / Senior Demonstrators for the July 2021 session at AIIMS, New Delhi. and eligible candidates can apply to the posts via the net mode on or earlier than 28 Could 2021.

A complete of 416 vacancies will probably be recruited for the recruitment submit of Senior Residents/Senior Demonstrators for a most interval of upto 3 years. These posts embrace current vacant posts, backlog vacancies of SC, ST, OBC and the posts that are prone to fall vacant (Stage-I) between 01 July 2021 to 31 December 2021. The Examination will probably be carried out in on-line (CBT) mode solely adopted by an Interview (Stage-II) of the eligible candidate. Candidates can confer with this recruitment notification for instructional qualification, expertise, choice standards and different particulars right here.

Essential Dates:

Graduation of submission of on-line software: 11 Could 2021

Final date for submission of on-line software: 28 Could 2021

Examination Date: Can be intimated later

Examination Metropolis: 4 Metro cities in India (Delhi/NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata & Chennai)

AIIMS Recruitment 2021 Emptiness Particulars

Senior Residents/Senior Demonstrators – 416 Posts

AIIMS Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Standards

Academic Qualification:

For Medical Candidates (Senior Residents): Candidates holding a postgraduate medical diploma viz. MD/MS/MDS/DNB within the respective self-discipline from a acknowledged College/Institute/or equal qualification thereto.

For the Submit of Geriatric Drugs: Candidates holding a Postgraduate medical diploma viz. MD/DNB in Geriatric Drugs failing which MD/DNB in Drugs from a acknowledged college/Institute/ or equal qualification thereto.

For the submit of Emergency Drugs & Casualty: Candidates holding a postgraduate medical diploma viz. MD (Drugs) or MD (Emergency Drugs) or MD (Geriatric Drugs) or MD (Anesthesia) or MD (Pulmonary Drugs) or qualification acknowledged equal thereto within the self-discipline/topic.

For the submit of Palliative Drugs – A postgraduate medical diploma viz. MD/DNB in Palliative Drugs/Anaesthesiology/Drugs/ Geriatrics Drugs/Oncology (Surgical/Medical/Radiation).

AIIMS Recruitment 2021 Age Restrict – not exceeding 45 years

AIIMS Recruitment 2021 Choice Standards

Choice will probably be made totally on the idea of advantage within the Recruitment Check. The Recruitment Check for Senior Resident/Senior Demonstrators will encompass 90 Minutes (1½ hours) period containing 80 a number of alternative questions within the topic involved. There will probably be no detrimental marking.

Tips on how to apply for AIIMS Recruitment 2021

candidates can apply on-line from 11 Could to twenty-eight Could 2021 at aiimsexams.ac.in. Candidates ought to observe that Any Modification/rectification/change/modifying is just not allowed in Identify/Date of Start/Topic utilized/ Class i.e. SC/ST/OBC(NCL)/UR/OPH/EWS standing after submitting the appliance price via Debit/Credit score Card/Web Banking.

