Apply Online for 46 Engineer and Officer Posts before 30 June

Apply for 46 Engineer and Officer Posts before 30 June





Cement Company of India Restricted (CCI Ltd) Recruitment 2021: Cement Company of India Restricted (CCI Ltd) invited purposes from eligible individuals for recruitment of 46 posts of Engineer and Officer. and eligible individuals can apply for the posts on-line by visiting the official web site of Cement Company of India Restricted (CCI Ltd). Individuals should observe that the final date for software is 30 June 2021.

Essential Date:

Final date for Submission of (*30*) Functions: 30 June 2021

Cement Company of India Restricted (CCI Ltd) Engineer and Officer Particulars

Identify of the Posts No. of Posts Engineer 29 Posts Officer 17 Posts

Eligibility Engineer and Officer Job

Identify of the Posts Qualification Age Restrict Engineer Engineering Diploma in related self-discipline. Candidate age shouldn’t be greater than 35 Years. Officer Graduate/CA/MBA/Publish Graduate.

Wage: Rs. 25000 + Rs. 5000 HRA

How one can Apply

and eligible individuals can apply for the posts on-line by visiting the official web site of Cement Company of India Restricted (CCI Ltd). Individuals should observe that the final date for software is 30 June 2021. The net registration will stay lively from 01 June 2021, 10:00 hours to 30 June 2021 (1700 hrs solely). Candidate should not wait for the time limit/closing hour for the aim of making use of for any submit, as the identical might trigger non-submission of software attributable to last-minute rush or any technical glitch/community error, as CCl won’t be accountable for non-submission of purposes.

