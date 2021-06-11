Apply Online for 51 Laboratory Assistant, Technician, Project Assistant and Other Posts

Nationwide Centre for Earth Science Research has launched the job notification to rent the candidates who accomplished B.E, B.Tech, B.Sc, Diploma, M.Sc, M.Tech, M.E for 51 Technician, Project Assistant, Area Assistant, Technical Assistant, Laboratory Assistant, Senior Project Affiliate, Project Affiliate I, Project Affiliate II, Scientific Administrative Assistant, Principal Project Affiliate, Project Scientist I, Project Scientist II, Project Scientist III Posts.

Nationwide Centre for Earth Science Research (NCESS) Recruitment 2021: Nationwide Centre for Earth Science Research (NCESS) invited purposes from eligible individuals for recruitment of 51 posts of Laboratory Assistant, Technician, Project Assistant and different. and eligible individuals can apply for the posts on-line by visiting the official web site of Nationwide Centre for Earth Science Research (NCESS). Individuals should word that the final date for software is 07 July 2021.

Nationwide Centre for Earth Science Research has launched the job notification to rent the candidates who accomplished B.E, B.Tech, B.Sc, Diploma, M.Sc, M.Tech, M.E for 51 Technician, Project Assistant, Area Assistant, Technical Assistant, Laboratory Assistant, Senior Project Affiliate, Project Affiliate I, Project Affiliate II, Scientific Administrative Assistant, Principal Project Affiliate, Project Scientist I, Project Scientist II, Project Scientist III Posts. The eligible candidates can apply for the submit by way of Online from 07 June 2021 to 07 July 2021. These candidates who’re within the following emptiness can learn the total notification earlier than making use of on-line to know the training qualification, wage, age restrict, software payment, software course of, final date to use and extra.

Vital Date:

Final date for Submission of Online Purposes: 07 July 2021

NCESS Laboratory Assistant, Technician, Project Assistant and different Particulars

Identify of the Posts No. of Posts Laboratory Assistant, Technician, Project Assistant, Technical Assistant, Area Assistant 12 Posts Scientific Administrative Assistant 08 Posts Project Affiliate–I, Project Affiliate–II, Senior Project Affiliate, Principal Project Affiliate 20 Posts Project Scientist I, Project Scientist II, Project Scientist III 11 Posts

Eligibility Laboratory Assistant, Technician, Project Assistant and different Job

Laboratory Assistant : Top notch Bachelor’s Diploma in Geology/Physics/Chemistry/Environmental sciences/03 years Diploma in Civil Engineering.

: Top notch Bachelor’s Diploma in Geology/Physics/Chemistry/Environmental sciences/03 years Diploma in Civil Engineering. Technician : Three years Diploma in Civil Engineering/Instrumentation/Electronics.

: Three years Diploma in Civil Engineering/Instrumentation/Electronics. Project Assistant : Commencement in any self-discipline.

: Commencement in any self-discipline. Technical Assistant : B.Tech/B.E (Electronics and Communication)/Instrumentation/Put up Commencement in Electronics/Commencement in Library Science.

: B.Tech/B.E (Electronics and Communication)/Instrumentation/Put up Commencement in Electronics/Commencement in Library Science. Area Assistant : Bachelor in Science/Engineering from a acknowledged college OR 03 years Diploma in Civil/Surveying from a Govt. acknowledged establishment.

: Bachelor in Science/Engineering from a acknowledged college OR 03 years Diploma in Civil/Surveying from a Govt. acknowledged establishment. Scientific Administrative Assistant : Commencement in any self-discipline. Diploma in Pc Software/Certificates course in Pc. Working data in MS Phrase, Excel, and so forth.

: Commencement in any self-discipline. Diploma in Pc Software/Certificates course in Pc. Working data in MS Phrase, Excel, and so forth. For Extra Particulars please verify official notification.

Obtain our Sarkari Naukri app from Play Retailer

How one can Apply

and eligible individuals can apply for the posts on-line by visiting the official web site of Nationwide Centre for Earth Science Research (NCESS). Individuals should word that the final date for software is 07 July 2021.

Additionally Learn Newest Employment Information Articles