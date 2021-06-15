Apply Online for 52 Legal Officer and Security Guard Posts before 22 June

Veer Narmad South Gujarat College invitations on-line purposes for the put up of Legal Officer and Security Guard on purely momentary and 11 months Contractual foundation.

Veer Narmad South Gujarat College invitations on-line purposes for the put up of Legal Officer and Security Guard on purely momentary and 11 months Contractual foundation. candidate shall be required to use on-line on or before 22 June 2021 until 06:00 pm at: http://rms.vnsgu.internet & www.vnsgu.ac.in. The opposite particulars about software, variety of put up and minimal {qualifications} can be found on the College web site. Applicant must ship two exhausting copy of the applying and self attested testimonials, certificates, supporting paperwork to undersigned on or before 30 June 2021.

Essential Date:

Online Software varieties might be acquired by : 22 June 2021

: 22 June 2021 Final date for receipt of exhausting copy: 30 June 2021

Veer Narmad South Gujarat College (VNSGU) Analysis Legal Officer and Security Guard Particulars

Title of the Posts No. of Posts Legal Officer 01 Put up Security Guard 51 Posts Complete 52 Posts

Eligibility Analysis Legal Officer and Security Guard Job

Title of the Posts Qualification Legal Officer 1. LL.B. Handed 2. Expertise of not less than 5 or extra instances on behalf of upper training associated organizations or its staff within the tribunal/excessive courtroom. 3. 5 years expertise after the registration. Security Guard 1. Normal ninth Cross. 2. Age restrict: Minimal 20 yr and Most 50 yr and appointment might be based mostly on Medical Health.

Wage Particulars:

Title of the Posts Mounted Wage Per Month Legal Officer Rs. 60,000 per thirty days. Security Guard Re. 14,800 per thirty days.

The best way to Apply

and eligible individuals can apply for the posts on-line by visiting the official web site of Veer Narmad South Gujarat College (VNSGU). Individuals should be aware that the final date for software is 30 June 2021. Candidates should submit the applying by way of on-line recruitment portal at http://rms.vnsgu.internet on or before 22 June 2021 until 6:00 pm and should add the mandatory paperwork with the net software. Separate software is required for every put up. Applicant has to get printout of the applying submitted on-line and have to submit two copy of printout of the applying together with essential certificates and testimonial by Pace Put up or Registered Advert solely to The Registrar, Veer Narmad South Gujarat College, College Campus, Udhna- Magdalla Street, Surat- 395007. The envelope must be superscripted with “Software for the put up of ………………..” in order to achieve The Registrar, Veer Narmad South Gujarat College, College Campus, Udhna-Magdalla Street, Surat- 395007 on or before 30 June 2021. Functions acquired after the due date might be liable to be disregarded. The College won’t be accountable for postal delay, if any.

