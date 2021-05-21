Apply Online for 53 Assistant Registrar & Other Posts





Ministry of Finance Recruitment 2021: Ministry of Finance invited functions from eligible individuals for recruitment of 53 posts of Assistant Registrar and different. and eligible individuals can apply for the posts on-line by visiting the official web site of Ministry of Finance. Individuals should notice that the final date for utility is 07 & 30 June 2021.

Division of Monetary Providers underneath Authorities of India Ministry of Finance invitations utility for the recruitment of 53 Assistant Registrar & Other vacancies. The employment particulars in regards to the posts, age restrict, instructional qualification, expertise and different circumstances are given beneath as hyperlink. The candidates are requested to undergo the main points and be sure that they fulfill the minimal prescribed standards earlier than making use of. Apply on or earlier than 07 & 30 June 2021.

Necessary Date:

Final date for on-line registration of utility by candidates: 07 & 30 June 2021

Ministry of Finance Assistant Registrar and different Particulars

Title of Posts No. of Posts Registrar 10 Posts Assistant Registrar 17 Posts Restoration Officer 26 Posts Whole 53 Posts

Eligibility Assistant Registrar and different Job

Title of Posts No. of Posts Registrar Officers underneath the Central Authorities or State Governments or Courts or Tribunals; candidates ought to holding analogous submit on common foundation within the mum or dad cadre or Division; or with 5 years’ service within the grade rendered after appointment thereto frequently. Assistant Registrar Officers underneath the Central Authorities or State Governments or Courts or Tribunals; candidates ought to have holding analogous submit on common foundation within the mum or dad cadre or with 5 years’ service within the grade rendered after appointment thereto frequently. Restoration Officer Officers underneath the Central Authorities or State Governments or Courts or Tribunals; candidates ought to have holding analogous submit on common foundation within the mum or dad cadre or with 5 years’ service within the grade rendered after appointment thereto frequently.

Wage Particulars:

Title of Posts Wage Registrar Rs. 78800-Rs. 209200 per 30 days. Assistant Registrar Rs. 67700-Rs. 208700 per 30 days. Restoration Officer Rs. 67700-Rs. 208700 per 30 days.

The right way to Apply

and eligible individuals can apply for the posts on-line by visiting the official web site of Ministry of Finance. Individuals should notice that the final date for utility is 07 & 30 June 2021. Eligible candidates could ship their utility within the prescribed format (hooked up beneath) to Beneath Secretary, Division of Monetary Providers Delhi on or earlier than 07 & 30 June 2021.

