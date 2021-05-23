Apply Online for 53 General Manager & Deputy General Manager Posts before 25 June





Mumbai Metro Rail Company (MMRC) Recruitment 2021 Recruitment 2021: Mumbai Metro Rail Company (MMRC) invited functions from eligible individuals for recruitment of 02 posts of General Manager and Deputy General Manager. and eligible individuals can apply for the posts on-line by visiting the official web site of Mumbai Metro Rail Company (MMRC). Individuals should observe that the final date for software is 25 June 2021.

(*25*)Essential Date:

Beginning date for accepting functions : 10 Might 2021

: 10 Might 2021 Final date for on-line registration of software by candidates: 25 June 2021

Mumbai Metro Rail Company (MMRC) General Manager and Deputy General Manager Particulars

Identify of Posts No. of Posts General Manager (Accounts) 01 Put up Deputy General Manager (Accounts) 01 Put up

(*25*)Eligibility General Manager and Deputy General Manager Job

Identify of Posts No. of Posts General Manager (Accounts) Candidate have to be an everyday full-time Graduate from a acknowledged college and Chartered Accountant or Price Accountant or MBA (Full Time) with specialization in Finance from a reputed College/ Institute. Age Restrict: Most 55 years. Deputy General Manager (Accounts) Candidate have to be an everyday full-time Graduate from a acknowledged college and Chartered Accountant or Price Accountant or MBA (Full Time) with specialization in Finance from a reputed College/ Institute. Age Restrict: Most 40 years.

Wage Particulars:

Identify of Posts Wage General Manager (Accounts) Rs. 120000-Rs. 280000 per 30 days. Deputy General Manager (Accounts) Rs. 80000-Rs. 220000 per 30 days.

(*25*)Tips on how to Apply

i. Candidates are required to use on-line solely via MMRCL official web site: www.mmrcl.com —>Careers –> MMRCL Recruitment Commercial 2021-03. (No different modes of software will probably be accepted).

ii. Candidates are required to have legitimate private E-mail ID & Cell No. It ought to be stored energetic throughout the recruitment course of. MMRCL will ship intimation of non-public interview and some other info relating to your software solely via the registered E-mail ID.

iii. The web registration will stay energetic 10 Might, 2021 at 10:00 Hrs. and can finish on 25 June 2021 at 23:59 Hrs solely. To be able to keep away from final minute rush, the candidates are suggested to use early sufficient. MMRCL is not going to be accountable for community downside or some other downside of this nature &non-submission of on-line software over the past days as a consequence of heavy rush and many others.

