Apply Online for 98 Staff Nurse Posts before 09 June





Bundelkhand Medical School (BMC), Sagar Recruitment 2021 Recruitment 2021: Bundelkhand Medical School (BMC), Sagar invited functions from eligible individuals for recruitment of 98 posts of Staff Nurse. and eligible individuals can apply for the posts on-line by visiting the official web site of Bundelkhand Medical School (BMC), Sagar. Individuals should observe that the final date for software is 09 June 2021.

Bundelkhand Medical School BMC Sagar (M.P.) has launched an Official Notification for the posts of 98 Staff Nurse Emptiness from Diploma, B.Sc. cross candidates occupied with sarkari consequence BMC Sagar Staff Nurse Online software can apply before 09 June 2021. Please undergo this text and comply with every tables for full emptiness particulars, instructional qualification, eligibility standards, pay scale, wage and Find out how to apply BMC Sagar Staff Nurse authorities job opening at official web site http://www.bmcsagar.edu.in/.

Vital Date:

Beginning Date for Submission Of Online Software : 21 Might 2021

: 21 Might 2021 Final Date for Submission Of Online Software : 09 June 2021

: 09 June 2021 Final Date for Fee of Charge : 09 June 2021

: 09 June 2021 Correction of Online Software kind: 08 June to 10 June 2021

Bundelkhand Medical School (BMC), Sagar Staff Nurse Particulars

Class No. of Posts Basic 0 EWS 0 SC 13 Posts ST 45 Posts OBC 40 Posts Complete 98 Posts

Eligibility Staff Nurse Job

Class 12th Examination Handed with PCB and Diploma in GNM or B.Sc. Nursing from acknowledged College/Institute and Registered with Madhya Pradesh Nursing Registration Council. Age Restrict: 18 years to 40 years as on 01 January 2021.

Obtain our Sarkari Naukri app from Play Retailer

Find out how to Apply

and eligible individuals can apply for the posts on-line by visiting the official web site of Bundelkhand Medical School (BMC), Sagar. Individuals should observe that the final date for software is 09 June 2021. candidates might apply Online sarkari naukri by the Official Web site http://www.bmcsagar.edu.in/ OR https://www.mponline.gov.in/ from 21 Might 2021 to 09 June 2021.

Additionally Learn Newest Employment Information Articles