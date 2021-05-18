Apply Online for Assistant Director Jansampark Posts before 15 June





Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC), Raipur invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of 03 posts of Assistant Director Jansampark. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts online by visiting the official website of Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC), Raipur. The last date for application is 15 June 2021.

CGPSC announced job notification for the post of Assistant Director Jansampark. Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can apply on the official website psc.cg.gov.in. The recruitment drive aims to fill up 03 vacancies. The pay scale is Rs 56100. Candidates may make corrections to their applications, if needed, from 16 June to 21 June.

Important Date:

Start of online Registration of application by candidates: 17 May 2021

Last date for online registration of application by candidates: 15 June 2021

Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) Assistant Director Jansampark Details

Assistant Director Jansampark (Hindi Medium): 03 Posts

Eligibility Assistant Director Jansampark Job

Bachelor's Degree and Diploma in Journalism from any recognized university. Age Limit: 21 years to 30 years.

Salary: Rs. 56100 per month.

Selection Process: Selection will be based on Written Examination/Interview.

Application Fee: The candidates from general class are required to pay a fee of Rs 400 and Rs 300 is applicable to candidates from reserved class.

How to Apply

(*15*) and eligible individuals can apply for the posts on-line by visiting the official web site of Chhattisgarh Public Service Fee (CGPSC), Raipur. Individuals should word that the final date for utility is 15 June 2021.

Visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in. Click on "Apply Online" towards ADVERTISEMENT FOR ASSISTANT DIRECTOR, JANSAMPARK (HINDI MEDIUM)-2021 (13-05-2021). Register and proceed with application process. Pay the application fee and submit the form. Take a printout for future reference.

