Apply Online for Assistant Engineer Posts





Himachal Pradesh Public Service Fee (HPPSC) Recruitment 2021: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Fee (HPPSC) invited functions from eligible individuals for recruitment of 06 posts of Assistant Engineer. and eligible individuals can apply for the posts on-line by visiting the official web site of Himachal Pradesh Public Service Fee (HPPSC). Individuals should word that the final date for software is 25 June 2021.

Himachal Pradesh Public Service Fee (HPPSC), Himachal-Pradesh invitations Online software type for the recruitment in opposition to 06 authorities job vacancies for Assistant Engineer.

Essential Date:

Final Date of submission of Online Software : 25 June 2021, 11:59 pm

: 25 June 2021, 11:59 pm Final Date of submission of Online Software Charge: 25 June 2021, 11:59 pm

Himachal Pradesh Public Service Fee (HPPSC) Assistant Engineer Particulars

Assistant Engineer (Govt Trainee-Mechanical): 06 Posts

Eligibility Assistant Engineer Job

Full Time Diploma in Mechanical Engineering self-discipline/M.Tech. (Mechanical)/Submit Graduate Diploma in Hydro Energy Plant Engineering from a acknowledged College/Institute of India with least 55percentmarks in case of SC/ST/ Inside (HPPCL) candidates and 60% Marks in case of different classes.

Notice :-

(i) For inside candidate AMIE in related Engineering self-discipline can be thought-about as acknowledged qualification. Nevertheless, solely these candidates who’re enrolled for AMIE with the Institute of Engineers (India) Kolkata with everlasting recognition as much as 31 Might 2013 could be eligible.

(ii) Leisure of 02% in qualification is admissible to all these candidates who’ve efficiently accomplished Apprenticeship Coaching in HPPCL. Age Restrict: Between 18 years to 30 years as on 01 January 2021.

Wage: Rs. 16650-Rs. 39100+ (GP Rs. 5800).

Obtain our Sarkari Naukri app from Play Retailer

Find out how to Apply

and eligible individuals can apply for the posts on-line by visiting the official web site of Himachal Pradesh Public Service Fee (HPPSC). Individuals should word that the final date for software is 25 June 2021. Detailed directions for filling up Online Recruitment Purposes (ORA) can be found on the above talked about web site.

Desirous/eligible candidates should have to use on-line by official web site of the Fee http://www.hppsc.hp.gov.in/hppsc. Purposes acquired by some other mode wouldn’t be accepted and can be rejected straightway. The candidates ought to train due care whereas getting into their Cell Numbers and e-mail IDs within the Online Recruitment Purposes (ORA) for fast intimation with regard to their software. The desirous & eligible candidate could go to the official web site of the Fee (http://www.hppsc.hp.gov.in/hppsc) and click on on the hyperlink “Apply Online” on the House Web page. The candidate will register and create his/her profile on ‘One Time Registration’ and after logging into his/her account in OTR. the listing of ads can be exhibited to the candidate on Web page 3 of 10 dashboard. Candidate will apply for a specific put up by portal. The appliance of the candidate can be submitted solely after importing of requisite paperwork as per commercial. Earlier than submission of software the candidate can be proven the preview of uploaded paperwork and he/ shall give an endeavor/ declaration that:-

“It’s licensed that I’ve checked the preview of all of the requisite uploaded paperwork and I’m glad that paperwork are legible, readable and true. That I shall not object to rejection of my candidature primarily based on the only motive of uploaded paperwork being non readable/poor high quality of scanning.” No additional alternative can be given to the candidate for submission of any doc after the submission of on-line recruitment software. Online Recruitment Software as soon as submitted shall not be allowed any change. No illustration/correspondence can be entertained in opposition to closing rejection of candidature.

Additionally Learn Newest Employment Information Articles