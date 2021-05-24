Apply Online for Assistant Professor Posts @tmc.gov.in, Check Eligibility/Application Process Here





The entire variety of vacancies for these posts was 02 Posts. Many and Eligible Candidates utilized for these posts on-line.

Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021 Recruitment 2021: Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) invited functions from eligible individuals for recruitment of 02 posts of Assistant Professor. and eligible individuals can apply for the posts on-line by visiting the official web site of Tata Memorial Centre (TMC). Individuals should word that the final date for software is 27 Might 2021.

The Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) is a Complete Most cancers Centre with a mission to attain the best requirements in affected person care, most cancers prevention, most cancers analysis {and professional} improvement for oncology and allied disciplines. TMC is an autonomous physique funded, managed by the Division of Atomic Power, Authorities of India. TMC is affiliated to Homi Bhabha Nationwide Institute (HBNI). The HBNI is a Deemed College of the Division of Atomic Power with a mission to develop top quality postgraduate academic packages in science and know-how together with these associated to life and well being sciences. TMC invitations functions from eligible candidates of Indian nationality, who’re eager to pursue a profession in TMC. Full time vacancies out there in HOMI BHABHA CANCER HOSPITAL / MAHAMANA PANDIT MADANMOHAN MALVIYA CANCER CENTRE, VARANASI are listed beneath.

Notification Particulars:

Advt. No. VAR/2021/005

06.05.2021

Vital Date:

Beginning date for accepting functions : 06 Might 2021

: 06 Might 2021 Final date for on-line registration of software by candidates: 27 Might 2021 as much as 05:30 pm

Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Assistant Professor Particulars

Title of Posts No. of Posts Assistant Professor (Radio analysis) 01 Submit Assistant Professor (Nuclear Drugs) 01 Submit

Eligibility Assistant Professor Job

Title of Posts No. of Posts Assistant Professor (Radio analysis) M.D. or equal postgraduate diploma in Radiology/Radio-diagnosis acknowledged by Medical Council Of India with 03 years’ publish M.D./D.N.B. expertise. Candidates with lower than 03 years however greater than 01 yr expertise after publish commencement will probably be thought of for decrease grade. The candidate can have an choice to work from Varanasi or TMH Parel Mumbai, or ACTREC, Kharghar Navi Mumbai. Age Restrict: 45 years as on 27 Might 2021. Assistant Professor (Nuclear Drugs) M.D./D.N.B. Nuclear Drugs with 03 years expertise in MCI acknowledged institute as Senior Resident/Lecturer/Assistant Professor will probably be thought of for the publish of Assistant Professor ‘E’ Nuclear Drugs. Expertise lower than 03 years however greater than 01 yr will probably be thought of for the publish of Assistant Professor ‘D’ Nuclear Drugs. Or M.D./D.N.B Nuclear Drugs with 3 years expertise in any Nuclear Drugs division will probably be thought of for the publish of Doctor ‘E’ Nuclear Drugs. Age Restrict: 45 years as on 27 Might 2021.

Wage Particulars:

Title of Posts Wage Assistant Professor (Radio analysis) Rs. 78,800 Degree 12, Cell 1 + Allowances relevant. Assistant Professor (Nuclear Drugs) Rs. 78,800 Degree 12, Cell 1 + Allowances relevant.

Obtain our Sarkari Naukri app from Play Retailer

How you can Apply

and eligible individuals can apply for the posts on-line by visiting the official web site of Tata Memorial Centre (TMC). Individuals should word that the final date for software is 27 Might 2021. Candidates should ship of their candidature via “Online Software” solely.

Additionally Learn Newest Employment Information Articles