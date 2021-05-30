Apply Online for Chief General Manager Posts @nbccindia.in





The overall variety of vacancies for these posts was 05 Posts. Many and Eligible Candidates utilized for these posts on-line.

Nationwide Buildings Building Company (NBCC) Recruitment 2021: Nationwide Buildings Building Company (NBCC) invited functions from eligible individuals for recruitment of 05 posts of Chief General Manager. and eligible individuals can apply for the posts on-line by visiting the official web site of Nationwide Buildings Building Company (NBCC). Individuals should notice that the final date for software is 28 June 2021.

NBCC Recruitment 2021 OUT– Apply for General Manager Submit– Eligibility Standards, Wage Particulars and Official Notification Given.

Necessary Date:

Begin Date of submission of Online Software : 29 Might 2021 from 1000 Hrs.

: 29 Might 2021 from 1000 Hrs. Final Date of submission of Online Software : 28 June 2021 as much as 1700 Hrs.

: 28 June 2021 as much as 1700 Hrs. Final Date of Receiving of Onerous Copy of Software Types: 05 July 2021 as much as 1700 Hrs.

Nationwide Buildings Building Company (NBCC) General Manager Particulars

General Manager: 05 Posts

Eligibility General Manager Job

As per NBCC official notification candidate ought to have accomplished Diploma in Civil Engineering from any of the acknowledged board or College. Age Restrict: Candidate ought to have Most age of 57 years.

Wage: Rs. 100000-Rs. 260000 per 30 days.

Obtain our Sarkari Naukri app from Play Retailer

How one can Apply

and eligible individuals can apply for the posts on-line by visiting the official web site of Nationwide Buildings Building Company (NBCC). Individuals should notice that the final date for software is 28 June 2021. and eligible candidates can apply on-line at mhc.tn.gov.in official web site begins from 29 Might 2021 to twenty-eight June 2021. Applicant have to ship the exhausting copy of the net software kind together with related self-attested paperwork to the General Manager (HRM). NBCC (I) Restricted. NBCC Bhawan, 2nd Flooring, Company Workplace, Close to Lodhi Resort, Lodhi Street, New Delhi – 110003 on or earlier than 05 July 2021.

Additionally Learn Newest Employment Information Articles