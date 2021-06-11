Apply Online for Extended Naval Orientation Course @joinindiannavy.gov.in

Indian Navy has launched a recruitment notification for grant of Quick Service Fee (SSC) Officer for Extended Naval Orientation Course commencing January 22 onwards at Indian Naval Academy (INA) Ezhimala, Kerala.

Indian Navy SSC Recruitment 2021: Indian Navy has launched a recruitment notification for grant of Quick Service Fee (SSC) Officer for Extended Naval Orientation Course commencing January 22 onwards at Indian Naval Academy (INA) Ezhimala, Kerala. Eligible Single Male Candidates for can apply for Indian Navy Recruitment 2021 by official web site i.e. joinindiannavy.gov.in from on or earlier than 26 June 2021.

It’s to be famous that, As a result of COVID-19 pandemic, an exception is being made within the public curiosity whereby no Indian Navy Entrance Take a look at (INET) for the AT – 22 course is being held for shortlisting candidate for SSB. The ultimate advantage listing for induction shall be ready based mostly solely on SSB marks.

SSB interviews shall be tentatively scheduled from July 21 onwards at Bangalore/ Bhopal/ Visakhapatnam / Kolkata.

Necessary Dates

Final Date of Online Software: 26 June 2021

Indian Navy SSC Emptiness Particulars

Govt Department

SSC Normal Service (GS/X) – 47

Hydro Cadre – 3

Indian Navy SSC Eligibility Standards

Instructional Qualification:

SSC Normal Service (GS/X)/Hydro Cadre – BE/B.Tech in any self-discipline with minimal 60% marks

Candidates who’ve graduated/post-graduated with minimal 60% marks in combination or equal CGPA or are within the ultimate yr from a college included by an Act of Central or State Legislature in India or different instructional establishments established by an Act of Parliament or declared to be deemed as Universities/Autonomous Universities beneath UGC, Act 1956; IIT Act, 1961; AICTE Act, 1987; NITSER Act, 2007; IIIT Act, 2014, or; Obtained a level in Engineering with 60% marks in combination or equal CGPA/System from such overseas college/faculty/establishment recognised by the Authorities of India for the aim or Engineering Diploma/equivalence certificates from Affiliation of Indian Universities established beneath AIU, Act 1973, can apply. The candidate will, nonetheless, be required to fulfil the

instructional qualification stipulated above earlier than becoming a member of INA. The candidate failing to satisfy stipulated instructional standards won’t be permitted to hitch INA, Ezhimala.

Age Restrict:

SSC Observer and SSC Pilot – Candidates ought to born between 02-07-1997 to 01-07-2002

Choice Course of for Indian Navy Quick Service Fee (SSC)

Shortlisting of Functions Shortlisting of utility shall be based mostly on desire of entries and normalised marks obtained by the candidates within the qualifying diploma until fifth semester. SSB Interview Shortlisted candidates shall be knowledgeable about their choice for SSB interview by e-mail or SMS Medical Examination – Chosen candidates in SSB shall be referred to as for medical examination as relevant to their entry. Benefit Checklist – Primarily based on efficiency in SSB, advantage lists could be ready.

The way to Apply for Indian Navy SSC Recruitment 2021 ?

Candidates can register themselves and fill utility on Indian Navy web site www.joinindiannavy.gov.in newest by 26 June 2021.