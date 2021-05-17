Apply Online for Junior Research Fellow, Senior Research Fellow & Research Associate Posts





The overall variety of vacancies for these posts was 09 Posts. Many and Eligible Candidates utilized for these posts on-line.

Sardar Swaran Singh Nationwide Institute of Bio Vitality invited purposes from eligible individuals for recruitment of 09 posts of Junior Research Fellow, Senior Research Fellow and Research Associate. Eligible individuals can apply for the posts on-line by visiting the official web site. The final date for utility is 05 June 2021.

Sardar Swaran Singh Nationwide Institute of Bio Vitality introduced job notification for the publish of Junior Research Fellow/Senior Research Fellow/Research Associate has been launched formally. M.Sc, MS, M.Phil/Ph.D, Skilled Diploma move can apply for this job opening. Candidates who meet the eligibility standards alone can apply on the official web site nire.res.in.

Necessary Date:

Beginning Date for Submission of Utility : 15 Could 2021

: 15 Could 2021 Final Date for submission of utility: 05 June 2021

Sardar Swaran Singh Nationwide Institute of Bio Vitality Junior Research Fellow, Senior Research Fellow & Research Associate Particulars

Junior Research Fellow (JRF)/Senior Research Fellow (SRF)/Research Associate (RA): 09 Posts

Eligibility Junior Research Fellow, Senior Research Fellow & Research Associate Job

Title of Posts Qualification and Age Restrict Junior Research Fellow (JRF) Submit Graduate (PG) Diploma in Primary Sciences and NET/GATE certified OR Graduate/Submit Graduate Diploma in Skilled Programs chosen via a course of described via any one of many followings: a. Scholar who’re chosen via Nationwide Eligibility Assessments – CSIR/UGC NET together with lectureship (Assistant Professorship) and GATE b. The choice course of via Nationwide Degree examination carried out by Central Authorities Departments and their Businesses & Establishments equivalent to DST, DBT, DAE, DOS, DRDO, MHRD, ICAR, ICMR, IIT, IISc, IISER and so forth. Age Restrict: 28 years. Senior Research Fellow (SRF) Submit Graduate (PG) Diploma in Primary Sciences and NET/GATE certified OR Graduate/Submit Graduate Diploma in Skilled Programs chosen via a course of described via any one of many followings: a. Scholar who’re chosen via Nationwide Eligibility Assessments – CSIR/UGC NET together with lectureship (Assistant Professorship) and GATE b. The choice course of via Nationwide Degree examination carried out by Central Authorities Departments and their Businesses & Establishments equivalent to DST, DBT, DAE, DOS, DRDO, MHRD, ICAR, ICMR, IIT, IISc, IISER and so forth. Age Restrict: 32 years. Research Associate (RA) PhD/MS or equal diploma or having 03 years of analysis, instructing and design and growth expertise after ME/M.Tech with a minimum of one analysis paper in Science Quotation Listed (SCI) journal. Age Restrict: 35 years.

Wage:

Junior analysis fellow: Rs. 31,000 per thirty days. Senior analysis fellow: Rs. 35,000 per thirty days. Research Associate – I: Rs. 47,000 per thirty days.

Apply

and eligible individuals can apply for the posts on-line by visiting the official web site of Sardar Swaran Singh Nationwide Institute of Bio Vitality. Individuals should word that the final date for utility is 05 June 2021. The candidates fulfilling the eligibility circumstances ought to apply on-line (hyperlink accessible at SSS-NIBE web site www.nibe.res.in). For any challenge throughout the on-line submission, the candidate might contact at electronic mail ID [email protected]/[email protected] Nonetheless no utility shall be accepted through electronic mail. The final date of utility can be 21 days from the publication of commercial in Employment Information.

