Apply Online for Kerala Grade 2 Posts @keralapsc.gov.in

KPSC Grade 2 Recruitment 2021: Kerala Public Service Fee (KPSC) is hiring candidates for recruitment to the submit of Junior Well being Inspector Grade 2. candidates can submit their functions by means of the prescribed format on or earlier than 2 June 2021.

Essential Dates:

Final date for submission of software: 2 June 2021

KPSC Recruitment 2021 Emptiness Particulars

Junior Well being Inspector Gr-II – 6 Posts

KPSC Junior Well being Inspector Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Standards

Academic Qualification:

Common: Plus Two/VHSE with Biology.

Technical: Move in Diploma in Well being Inspector Course

KPSC Junior Well being Inspector Recruitment 2021 Age Restrict – 18 to 36 years (There shall be age leisure for reserved class candidates as per govt. Norms)

KPSC Junior Well being Inspector Recruitment 2021 Recruitment 2021 Wage – ₹ 22,200 – 48,000/-

Obtain KPSC Junior Well being Inspector Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Right here

Official Web site

Methods to apply for KPSC Junior Well being Inspector Recruitment 2021

candidates can apply to the posts by means of the net mode on or earlier than 2 June 2021. Candidates are suggested to maintain a printout or tender copy of the net software for future reference. Candidates can take the printout of the applying by clicking on the hyperlink `My functions’ of their profile. All correspondence with the Fee, relating to the applying, needs to be accompanied by the printout of the applying. Candidates who’ve already registered can apply by means of their profile.

