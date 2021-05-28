Apply Online for Legal Assistant, Software Developer & Other Posts by 31 May





BECIL Recruitment 2021 Online Purposes Closing on 31 May at becil.com for Legal Assistant, Software Developer and others. Test utility course of, academic qualification, expertise, choice and different particulars right here.

BECIL Recruitment 2021 Notification: The web functions for numerous posts are ongoing on the official web site of Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Restricted (BECIL). The candidates holding the required qualification and expertise can apply to the publish of Cyber Crime Menace Intelligence Analyst, Cyber Crime Investigator(s)/ Cyber Crime Investigation Researcher(s), Software Developer(s)/ Software Programmer(s) and Legal Assistant for deployment in Authorities workplaces in New Delhi. The final date of on-line utility submission is 31 May 2021. All candidates are suggested to submit functions as quickly as potential to keep away from final minute rush on the official web site.

Vital Dates:

Final date for submission of utility: 31 May 2021

BECIL Recruitment 2021 Emptiness Particulars

Cyber Crime Menace Intelligence Analyst- 1 Publish

Cyber Crime Investigator(s)/ Cyber Crime Investigation Researcher(s) – 1 Publish

Software Developer(s)/ Software Programmer(s)- 3 Posts

Legal Assistant- 1 Publish

BECIL Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Standards

Academic Qualification:

Cyber Crime Menace Intelligence Analyst- B.E/ B.Tech / Pc Science/ Electronics and communication; or Engineering Graduate / M.Tech ; or / MCA or every other publish graduate diploma within the space of IT/ Pc Science/ Electronics and Telecommunication.

Cyber Crime Investigator(s)/ Cyber Crime Investigation Researcher(s) – Bachelor in IT/Pc Science/Electronics and Telecommunication; or Engineering Graduate/M.Tech; or BCA /MCA or every other post-graduate diploma within the space of IT/ Pc Science/Electronics and Telecommunication.

Software Developer(s)/ Software Programmer(s)- Bachelor’s diploma in Engineering in Electronics & Communication/ Electronics & Instrumentation / Pc / Pc Science / Pc Science & Engineering/ Electrical & Electronics/ Electrical / Info Know-how/ Info Science solely.

Legal Assistant- Commencement in LLB /LLM.

BECIL Recruitment 2021 Wage

Cyber Crime Menace Intelligence Analyst- Rs.1,40,000/- per 30 days

Cyber Crime Investigator(s)/ Cyber Crime Investigation Researcher(s) -Rs.1,00,000/- per 30 days

Software Developer(s)/ Software Programmer(s)- Rs.1,00,000/- per 30 days

Legal Assistant- Rs.52,500/- per 30 days

BECIL Recruitment 2021 Choice Standards

Choice will likely be made as per the prescribed norms and requirement of the job.

