Apply Online for Research Establishment Officers (REO) Grade 1 and Principal REO Posts

Indian Institute of Expertise (IIT) Kanpur Recruitment 2021: Indian Institute of Expertise (IIT) Kanpur invited purposes from eligible individuals for recruitment of 08 posts of Research Establishment Officers (REO) Grade 1 and Principal REO. and eligible individuals can apply for the posts on-line by visiting the official web site of Indian Institute of Expertise (IIT) Kanpur. Individuals should word that the final date for utility is 30 June 2021.

Vital Date:

Final date for Submission of Online Purposes: 30 June 2021

Indian Institute of Expertise (IIT) Kanpur Research Establishment Officers (REO) Grade 1 and Principal REO Particulars

Identify of the Posts No. of Posts REO (Grade I) 07 Posts Principal REO 01 Put up Whole 08 Posts

Eligibility Research Establishment Officers (REO) Grade 1 and Principal REO Job

Identify of the Posts Qualification REO (Grade I) M.Tech. or M.Sc. in Chemistry/Physics/Chemical Engineering/Electrical Engineering/Materials Sciences and Engineering with 03 years of related expertise OR PhD in Chemistry/Physics/Chemical Engineering/Electrical Engineering/Materials Sciences and Engineering. OR B.Tech. or B.S. + 05 years of related expertise. Principal REO M.Tech./M.S. in Electrical Engineering/Electronics Engineering plus 13 years related expertise OR Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering/ Electronics Engineering plus 10 years related expertise.

Learn how to Apply

and eligible individuals can apply for the posts on-line by visiting the official web site of Indian Institute of Expertise (IIT) Kanpur. Individuals should word that the final date for utility is 30 June 2021. Eligible candidates are required to use solely by ONLINE official portal www.iitk.ac.in/doad/reo-recruitment. If the candidate doesn’t have a sound electronic mail id, he/she ought to create a brand new legitimate electronic mail id earlier than making use of on-line. Online Software will likely be out there on our web site from 27 Might 2021 to 30 June 2021.

