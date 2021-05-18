Apply Online for Resident Engineer Posts @cdac.in





The overall variety of vacancies for these posts was 01 Put up. Many and Eligible Candidates utilized for these posts on-line.

Centre for Improvement of Superior Computing (C-DAC) Recruitment 2021: Centre for Improvement of Superior Computing (C-DAC) invited purposes from eligible individuals for recruitment of 01 put up of Resident Engineer. and eligible individuals can apply for the posts on-line by visiting the official web site of Centre for Improvement of Superior Computing (C-DAC). Individuals should notice that the final date for utility is 07 June 2021.

Centre for Improvement of Superior Computing (C-DAC), is a Scientific Society underneath the Ministry of Electronics and Data Know-how, Authorities of India. C-DAC has as we speak emerged as a premier R&D group in ICT&E (Data, Communications Applied sciences and Electronics) within the nation, engaged on strengthening nationwide technological capabilities within the context of worldwide developments within the discipline and responding to vary out there want in chosen basis areas. C-DAC represents a singular side working in shut junction with MeitY to implement nation’s coverage and pragmatic interventions and initiatives in Data Know-how. As an establishment for high-end Analysis and Improvement (R&D), C-DAC has been on the forefront of the Data, Communications Applied sciences and Electronics (ICT&E) revolution, continually constructing capacities in rising/enabling applied sciences and innovating and leveraging its experience, calibre and ability units to develop and deploy merchandise and options for totally different sectors of the economic system.

Vital Date:

Graduation of on-line Registration of utility by candidates : 18 Could 2021

: 18 Could 2021 Final date for on-line registration of utility by candidates : 07 June 2021 until 18:00 Hrs.

: 07 June 2021 until 18:00 Hrs. Interview date: Will likely be communicated by electronic mail solely

Centre for Improvement of Superior Computing (C-DAC) Resident Engineer Particulars

Resident Engineer: 01 Put up

Eligibility Resident Engineer Job

The Resident Engineer ought to have following {qualifications}:

1st Class B.E/B. Tech. /MCA or equal diploma in related self-discipline with a minimum of 3 years of post-qualification work expertise or

DOEACC ‘B’ degree with a minimum of 04 years of put up qualification work expertise or

DOEACC ‘C’ degree with a minimum of 01 yr of put up qualification work expertise or

Masters in Know-how (M. Tech.) / Grasp in Engineering (M.E) or

D. in related area. Age Restrict: 37 years (Leisure shall be as per Authorities of India directions).

Tips on how to Apply

Earlier than filling the web utility kind, Candidates ought to learn ‘Basic Phrases and Situations’ rigorously:

Candidate ought to learn all of the eligibility parameters and be sure that he/she is eligible for the put up earlier than beginning to apply on-line.

Candidate ought to have a sound electronic mail id and cell no. which ought to stay legitimate & lively until the completion of choice course of.

Candidates can click on on the ‘Apply’ button supplied towards every place for which he/she want to apply.

Fill all the main points within the utility kind on the applicable locations.

After filling all the main points in on-line utility kind click on on ‘Submit’ button.

The required Utility charge is to be paid by the candidates both via on-line fee, utilizing Debit/ Credit score Card or by remitting the quantity, at any department of Axis Financial institution, utilizing the challan generated in the course of the on-line utility course of at C-DAC web site. It’s suggested to print and preserve the transaction particulars for personal information.

Candidates ought to scan their {photograph} in .jpg format (no more than 400 KB) and preserve it prepared earlier than beginning to apply on-line for importing.

A novel utility quantity shall be generated by the system, please notice this utility quantity for future reference and use. Candidates can take a print of the applying kind and preserve it with them for their very own information.

No onerous copy/printed purposes must be despatched to C-DAC. Incomplete and defectively crammed up varieties shall be rejected straightway and no subsequent correspondences shall be entertained on this regard.

Candidate working in Authorities of India/ State Authorities (Division/ Endeavor/ PSUs/Autonomous our bodies) may apply on-line upfront and print of the applying kind, duly crammed, and signed must be ahead via correct channel to Head HRD, C-DAC Delhi.

Those that will not be forwarding their utility via correct channel are required to provide ‘No objection certificates (NOC)’ from their present employer on the time of interview, if referred to as for, falling which they won’t be permitted to attend the interview.

