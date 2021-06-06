Apply Online for Scientific Officer ‘D’ Posts, Salary Rs. 67,700





Nationwide Institute of Science Training and Analysis (NISER) has launched the Recruitment Notification for the Publish of Scientific Officer D on 01 June 2021 in Bhubaneswar. Candidates, who wish to apply for NISER Scientific Officer D Vacancies, apply on or earlier than 15 July 2021.

Necessary Date:

Online Utility type deadline: 15 July 2021

Nationwide Institute of Science Training and Analysis (NISER) Scientific Officer ‘D’ Particulars

Scientific Officer ‘D’: 01 Publish

Eligibility Scientific Officer ‘D’ Job

MD (Common Drugs). Age Restrict: No more than 45 years as on 14 Could 2021.

Salary: Primary Pay: Rs. 67,700 Degree 11 of seventh CPC Pay Matrix.

Choice Process: Choice can be based mostly both Written Examination/Interview.

Learn how to Apply

and eligible individuals can apply for the posts on-line by visiting the official web site of Nationwide Institute of Science Training and Analysis (NISER). Individuals should observe that the final date for utility is 15 July 2021. Solely ONLINE functions are obtained. The candidates ought to apply on-line by way of the official web site https://www.niser.ac.in on or earlier than 15 July 2021. Earlier than making use of the candidate ought to make sure that he/she is fulfilling all of the requisite qualification and expertise. The candidate ought to have a legitimate e-mail id for making use of and may stay lively until the completion of recruitment course of. Candidates ought to apply on-line by way of the above talked about web site and add proof of important {qualifications} (mark sheet and certificates), proof of important expertise, age proof and paperwork associated to fascinating standards.

