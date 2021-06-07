Apply Online For Soldier Vacancies Available Across India. Check Details





Indian Military Recruitment Rally 2021: Yearly, the Indian Military conducts a recruitment rally throughout India to recruit candidates for soldier posts in numerous classes. The Indian Military has launched a notification for recruitment to the assorted posts together with Soldier Basic Responsibility, Soldier Technical, Soldier Technical (Aviation & Ammunition Examiner), Soldier Technical Nursing Assistant, Soldier Technical Nursing Assistant Veterinary, Soldier Clerk/Retailer Keeper Technical/Stock Administration and Tradesman. candidates can register on the official web site – https://joinindianarmy.nic.in/.

Candidates holding eighth and tenth cross qualification from a acknowledged board from the districts of Anand, Valsad, Tapi, Dangs, Navasari, Sabarkantha, Vadodra, Mehsana, Surat, Banaskantha, Narmada, Mahisagar, Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Aravali, Chhota Udepur, Bharuch, Kheda, Dahod, Panchmahals & UTs of Daman, Dadra & Nagar Haveli are eligible to use.

The rally can be held from 05 August 2021 to 22 August at Kanelav Sports activities Complicated, Godhra, Panchmahal (Gujarat). Online registration is obligatory and can be open from 06 June 2021 and shut on 20 July 2021. Candidates can log in after 21 July 2021 and take a printout of the admit card which they'll carry to the rally web site. Admit Card for the rally can be despatched via registered e mail from 21 July 2021 to 04 August 2021.

Military Recruitment Rally 2021 for Rajasthan

Indian Military goes to conduct the recruitment rally at numerous places of Rajasthan together with Alwar, Jaipur, Kota, Jhunjhunu and Jodhpur. The method of registration for the aforesaid posts have been began at joinindianarmy.gov.in. The candidates belonging to Rajasthan have a possibility to look for a recruitment rally. The candidates can register themselves until 27 June 2021. The rallies on the aforementioned places can be held from 11 July to 2 August 2021. Click on right here to verify eligibility

Military Recruitment Rally 2021 for Punjab

The Military Recruitment Rally can be carried out for candidates from districts of Fatehgarh Sahib, Barnala, Mansa, Sangrur and Patiala between August 6 and August 20 at 1 ADSR grounds (Reverse Flying Membership, Patiala-Sangrur Highway), Patiala. Gates can be opened by 0400 hours and closed by 0900 hours on every day. Online registration is obligatory and has opened from June 6 until July 20. Admit Playing cards for the rally can be despatched via registered e-mail from July 21 to August 5. Click on right here to verify eligibility

Military Recruitment Rally 2021 for Gujarat

The Military Recruitment Rally can be held for eligible candidates of districts Anand, Valsad, Tapi, Dangs, Navasari, Sabarkantha, Vadodra, Mehsana, Surat, Banaskantha, Narmada, Mahisagar, Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Aravali, Chhota Udepur, Bharuch, Kheda, Dahod, Panchmahals & UTs of Daman, Dadra & Nagar Haveli from August 5 to August 22 at Kanelav Sports activities Complicated, Godhra, Panchmahal. Online registration is obligatory and has began on June 6 and can shut on July 20. Candidates can log in after July 21 and take a printout of the admit card which they’re supposed to hold to the Rally Website. Admit Card for the rally can be despatched via registered e mail from July 21 to August 4. Click on right here to verify eligibility

ARO Kargil Recruitment Rally 2021

Military Recruitment Rally can be held for eligible candidates of Ladakh (UT) districts specifically Leh and Kargil from 24 Jun 2021 to 30 Jun 2021 At Military Helipad Floor, Kargil. The date and venue of the Recruitment Rally are tentative and could be modified. Candidates who’ve already registered themselves in recruiting the 12 months 2020-21 must register once more because the earlier notification has been cancelled on account of COVID-19. Online registration is obligatory and can be open from 25 April 2021 to 08 June 2021. Admit playing cards for the rally can be despatched via registered e-mail from 09 Jun 2021 to 22 June 2021. Click on right here to verify eligibility and different particulars

ARO Bareilly Recruitment 2021 Rally

Military Recruitment Rally can be held for eligible candidates of districts Bahraich, Balrampur, Bareilly, Budaun/ Badaun, Farrukhabad, Hardoi, Lakhimpur Kheri/Lakhimpur, Pilibhit, Sambhal, Shahjahanpur, Shravasti and Sitapurof Uttar Pradesh State from 07 Jun 2021 to 30 Jun 2021 at Rajput Regiment Centre Fatehgarh. Online registration is obligatory and can be open from 08 April 2021 to 22 Could 2021. Admit Playing cards for the rally can be despatched via registered e-mail on 23 Could 2021 onwards.

ARO Ambala Recruitment 2021 Rally

Military Recruitment Rally can be held for eligible male candidates of districts Ambala, Kaithal, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Yamunanagar, Panchkula and Chandigarh (UT) from 07 Jun 2021 to 25 Jun 2021 at Tejli Sports activities Complicated, Yamunanagar. Online registration is obligatory and can be open from 08 April 2021 to 22 Could 2021. Admit Playing cards for the rally can be despatched via registered e-mail from 23 Could 2021 onwards.