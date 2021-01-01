Apply Online, Merit List, Search Scholarship Status

Apply On-line, Merit Record, Search Scholarship Status

To offer good academic services to the entire college students of the nation, the involved authorities have launched the Pragati scholarship. Right this moment below this text, we are going to share the necessary side and specification of the Pragati scholarship for the 12 months 2021. On this article, we are going to share a step-by-step information by way of which you’ll be able to obtain the Pragati Scholarship Merit Record. Additionally, on this article, we are going to share a step-by-step process by way of which you’ll be able to seek for scholarship standing on-line.

Obtain Pragati Scholarship Merit Record 2021

Via the implementation of the Pragati scholarship, the authorities which might be appointed to hold on the procedures associated to the scholarship will give monetary help to the scholars who aren’t in a position to pay their charges. The monetary help from the Pragati scholarship will allow the entire college students to review with no difficulty of the opposite bills. Pragati scholarship will give the entire college students of India an escape from the truth in order that they will research peacefully.

Incentives Underneath Pragati Scholarship

Many incentives are offered for the scholars of the nation by way of the Pragati scholarship. The checklist of the incentives that are offered to the entire college students is given under:-

Tuition Charge of Rs. 30,000/- or at precise, whichever is much less.

Rs.2000/- monthly for 10 months as incidentals prices every year.

In case of Tuition payment waiver/reimbursement, college students are eligible to get an quantity of Rs. 30,000/- for the acquisition of- A payment paid in the direction of aggressive examination utility kinds/exams

The scholarship is reserved within the following manners for the backward caste and category-

Overview of Pragati Scholarship Scheme

Identify

Launched by AICTE Beneficiaries

Women College students

Goal

Scholarship Providings

Scholarship Providings official web site https://www.aicte-india.org/

Goal Of Pragati Scholarship

So as to present monetary help to all these college students who can’t afford to pay their charges, the federal government has launched the Pragati Scholarship. Via this scheme, monetary help will probably be offered to college students in order that they will proceed their training with out interested by the monetary burden. With the assistance of the scholarship scheme, all the scholars will get the essential proper to training.

Pragati Scholarship Schedule

Scholarship announcement date twenty fourth August 2020 Final date to use for scholarship thirtieth November 2020 Final date for defect verification fifteenth December 2020 Final date for Institute verification fifteenth December 2020

Eligibility Standards

The applicant should observe the next eligibility standards whereas making use of for the Pragati scholarship scheme:-

The scheme is barely relevant for the lady youngster.

The candidate needs to be admitted to 1st 12 months of Diploma/Diploma course in any of the AICTE accredited establishments of the respective 12 months by way of the Centralized Admission Technique of the State/Central Authorities.

Solely two Lady Youngsters per household are eligible.

The annual household revenue should not be greater than 8 lakh.

The number of the candidate will probably be made on benefit on the premise of the qualifying examination

Doc Required

The next paperwork are required whereas making use of for the Pragati scholarship:-

Mark Sheet of standards-

Earnings Certificates for the previous monetary 12 months within the prescribed format issued by not under the rank of Tahsildar.

Admission letter issued by Directorate of Technical Schooling for the admission in Diploma/Diploma course.

Certificates issued by the-

Tuition payment receipt.

Financial institution Cross Guide within the identify of the coed indicating-

Caste Certificates if belonging to-

AADHAR CARD

Declaration by dad and mom duly signed stating that the data offered by their youngster is appropriate and can refund the Scholarship quantity if discovered false at any stage.

Reservation for Pragati scholarship

AICTE had determined to offer reservation to the SC, ST and OBC class candidates. AICTE had reserved some share of the whole scholarship for these classes. The share is as follows:-

Pragati Scholarship Choice Standards

The number of candidates for the Pragati scholarship will probably be made on the premise of benefit of the qualifying examination and the benefit checklist may also be ready on the premise of marks scored by the candidate within the qualifying examination. The reservation quota will probably be as per Authorities of India norms. If there will probably be any vacant seat within the reserved class then it is going to be transferred to the final class.

Software Course of Of Pragati Scholarship

To register your self below the Pragati scholarship it’s worthwhile to observe the easy steps given under:-

On the homepage, click on on “Register Right here” to create a brand new profile.

Enter the main points

Click on on “Register”

A affirmation e-mail hyperlink will probably be despatched to the registered e-mail ID.

Click on on the hyperlink given within the mail to verify your registration.

Login by way of this direct hyperlink

Enter private particulars below the tab “Private Particulars”.

Enter particulars of household and revenue below the tab “Household & Earnings Particulars”

Now Enter the main points of the Institute.

Enter the payment paid particulars below the tab “Institute Particulars”.

Now Enter all of the “Schooling Particulars”.

Enter the “Financial institution Particulars”.

Add the entire paperwork talked about above.

Click on on submit

Directions For Filling Renewal Software Type

Candidates are required to learn fastidiously the under talked about directions earlier than filling renewal utility kind for Pragati scholarship:-

All of the candidates are required to add their appropriate paperwork. They will add them by logging in to the portal by their registered consumer ID and password

All of the paperwork uploaded by the candidates have to be legible

The paperwork have to be in PDF, JPG or JPEG format

If the paperwork aren’t uploaded in JPG format then you may attempt to add them in PNG or PDF format

The scale of the doc shouldn’t be greater than 2 MB

Candidate is required to say tuition and miscellaneous charges within the house offered

Candidates are required to add tuition charges receipt issued by the establishment

The applicant are required to add promotion certificates, tuition payment receipt and miscellaneous payment receipt together with renewal kind

Earlier than lastly submitting the applying the candidates are suggested to make sure that the main points entered or paperwork uploaded by them are appropriate

After submission the candidates can’t re enter any left element or add any left doc

Process to login on the portal

To begin with, it’s a must to go to the official web site of the Pragati scholarship

of the Pragati scholarship The house web page will open in entrance of you

On the one homepage, you might be required to enter electronic mail or candidate ID and password below the login part

Now it’s a must to click on on login

By following this process you may log in on the portal

Process to Examine Pragati Scholarship Merit Record

To test the benefit checklist of Pragati scholarship, it’s a must to observe easy steps given under:-

Candidates who need to test their Identify on benefit checklist first they’ve to go to the official web site .

. Now on the official web site of the homepage, you’ll get the Scholarship Merit Record possibility.

possibility. Now click on on the choice and open the benefit checklist.

Underneath the Pragati Scholarship Merit Record, you’ll get the next details-

The benefit checklist will probably be displayed in your display screen.

Now Click on on the Obtain possibility and Save

Renewal Software

These college students who’re finding out in 2nd/ 3rd 12 months of diploma & below commencement diploma or 4th 12 months of below commencement diploma should submit the renewal utility kind. For submitting the renewal utility, it’s a must to observe the additional talked about steps:

Go to the Official Web site hyperlink given right here

hyperlink given right here On opened web page enter your electronic mail or candidate ID and password

Click on login possibility after which choose the suitable hyperlink of the renewal utility

The applying kind will seem on the display screen

Fill all of the required particulars and add the mandatory paperwork

Submit the applying and take a print out for additional use.

Phrases And Circumstances Of Pragati Scholarship

Solely the first-year college students can avail Pragati scholarship

Passport measurement picture and signature of the applicant have to be uploaded in JPG or JPEG format

The scale of passport measurement picture shouldn’t be greater than 200 KB and for signature, it needs to be not more than 50 KB

These college students who’re admitted by way of administration quota can’t apply for this scholarship

The applicant is required to have a Basic financial savings checking account

A pupil who’s availing every other authorities scholarship can’t avail this scholarship

The scholarship quantity will probably be transferred to the candidate’s checking account by way of direct financial institution switch (DBT) mode.

if there’s a non-availability of eligible candidates in any of the diploma or diploma degree program then the scholarship for diploma and diploma program might be transferred

Helpline Quantity

For any question. chances are you’ll contact through under given quantity and tackle