Apply #Online #Selection #Login

To offer instructional services to financially weaker sections of scholars, the federal government has launched a portal known as Vidyasaarathi Scholarship. By this portal, varied sorts of scholarships are offered to numerous meritorious college students of the nation by means of corporates and industries. In the present day by means of this text we’re going to provide you with full data concerning the Vidyasaarathi scholarship like what’s the Vidyasaarathi scholarship portal? its goal, advantages, options, eligibility standards, required paperwork, utility process, and so forth. So if you’re to seize each single element concerning this scholarship portal then you’re requested to learn this text very fastidiously until the top.

About Vidyasaarathi Scholarship 2021

NSDL e-gov has launched a brand new portal known as Vidyasaarathi Scholarship 2021. By this portal, varied sorts of scholarships will probably be offered to the meritorious college students of the nation to be able to promote greater schooling. Underneath this scholarship portal undergraduate college students, ITI, BE/B.Tech and diploma college students can apply. Varied sorts of scholarship finance schemes will probably be obtainable underneath this portal and college students can seek for the scheme that they qualify for. By this portal fund suppliers, industries and corporates will design instructional finance schemes and handle them to be able to promote talent improvement. They’ll even handle the entire utility lifecycle stage from submission to renewal of Scholarship.

With the assistance of the Vidyasaarathi Scholarship portal, the company sector will play a serious function to be able to develop schooling finance. With the assistance of this portal, the illiteracy fee of the nation will go down and the employment fee will probably be elevated.

Sorts Of Scholarships Underneath Vidyasaarathi Scholarship

Harmony Biotech Restricted Scholarship for BE / B.Tech Programs

Harmony Biotech Restricted Scholarship for ITI Scholarship

The Sterling and Wilson Photo voltaic Scholarship for Class 12 College students

Sterling and Wilson Photo voltaic Scholarship for Class 11 College students

Sterling and Wilson Photo voltaic Scholarship for College students Pursuing full-time ITI

The Sterling and Wilson Photo voltaic Scholarship for UnderGraduate

Sterling and Wilson Photo voltaic Scholarship for College students Pursuing Full-time Postgraduate Programs

Sterling and Wilson Photo voltaic Scholarship for Diploma/ Polytechnic College students

Key Highlights Of Vidyasaarathi Scholarship

Title Of The Scheme Vidyasaarathi Scholarship Launched By Nsdl E-gov Beneficiaries College students Goal To Present Scholarship Official Web site Click on Right here 12 months 2021 Utility Mode Online

Goal Of Vidyasaarathi Scholarship

The principle goal of launching the Vidyasaarathi scholarship portal by NSDL e-gov is to supply scholarships to these college students who wish to pursue greater schooling. With the assistance of this portal fund suppliers, industries and corporates will design varied instructional finance schemes for college kids to be able to promote talent improvement. The scholars can seek for the scheme that they qualify for and apply for it. With the assistance of this portal, the literacy and employment fee of the nation will probably be elevated. Now all the scholars of the nation will be capable to pursue their greater schooling with out eager about the monetary burden. With assist of the Vidyasaarathi portal, college students may even grow to be self-dependent.

Vidyasaarathi Scholarship Incentives

Scholarship Quantity Time Interval Sterling and Wilson Photo voltaic Scholarship for Diploma/ Polytechnic College students Rs 10,000 1 12 months Sterling and Wilson Photo voltaic Scholarship for UnderGraduate Rs 30,000 1 12 months Sterling and Wilson Photo voltaic Scholarship for College students Pursuing Full time Postgraduate Programs Rs 40,000 1 12 months Sterling and Wilson Photo voltaic Scholarship for Class 11 College students Rs 10,000 1 12 months Sterling and Wilson Photo voltaic Scholarship for College students Pursuing full-time ITI Rs 10,000 1 12 months Harmony Biotech Restricted Scholarship for BE / B.Tech Programs Rs 40,000 1 12 months Harmony Biotech Restricted Scholarship for ITI Scholarship Rs 15,000 1 12 months Sterling and Wilson Photo voltaic Scholarship for Class 12 College students Rs 10,000 1 12 months

Vidyasaarathi Scholarship Statistics

Occasions Statistics Quantity Of Candidates Joined Vidyasaarathi Portal 847645 Quantity Of Candidates Utility Course of 749225 Quantity Of Scholarships Awarded To Candidates 6461 Quantity Of Training Institute Registered 169

Advantages And Options Of Vidyasaarathi Scholarship

Eligibility Standards Of Vidyasaarathi Scholarship

Programs Eligibility Standards ITI Applicant should be everlasting resident of IndiaThe annual household revenue of the applicant shouldn’t exceed Rs 300000 per annumThe member of the family of candidate shouldn’t be ACC employeeApplicant should have secured a minimum of 35% in highschool examination Diploma The annual household revenue of the candidate ought to be Rs 300000 or lessThe applicant should be everlasting resident of IndiaApplicants member of the family shouldn’t be an ACC employeeThe applicant should have secured a minimum of 50% marks in highschool examination Undergraduate Programs The applicant should be everlasting resident of IndiaApplicant household’s annual revenue should not exceed Rs 300000 every year The applicant should have secured a minimum of 50% marks in intermediate examinationApplicant’s member of the family shouldn’t be an ACC worker BE/B.Tech Programs Applicant should have secured a minimum of 50% marks in diploma course or undergraduate coursesThe applicant should be everlasting resident of IndiaApplicant’s member of the family shouldn’t be an ACC employeeThe annual household revenue of the applicant ought to be Rs 3 lakh every year or much less

Required Paperwork To Apply For Vidyasaarathi Scholarship

Following paperwork are required to use for vidyasaarathi scholarship:-

Aadhar quantity

Ration card quantity

school charge receipt

passport measurement {photograph}

cell quantity

Voter ID card

Domicile certificates

PAN card

revenue certificates

checking account passbook

allotment letter

tenth class marksheet

twelfth class marksheet

Handle proof

Process To Apply For Vidyasaarathi Scholarship

If you wish to apply for vidyasaarathi scholarship then you need to observe the steps given beneath:-

Now a brand new web page will seem earlier than you

On this new web page, you’re required to enter the next data

After that you’re required to click on on submit

Now you’ll obtain an OTP in your cell quantity

It’s a must to enter this OTP into the OTP field

After that, you need to click on on confirm

By following this process you possibly can apply for a Vidyasaarathi scholarship

Process To Browse Out there Scheme

As quickly as you click on on this selection listing of schemes will seem in your display screen

It’s a must to click on on the apply choice to be able to apply for the scheme

Process To Do Login

Go to the official web site of vidyasaarathi scholarship

of vidyasaarathi scholarship The house web page will open earlier than you

Now you’re required to click on on login

A brand new web page will seem in your display screen

On this new web page you need to enter your e mail id, captcha code and password

Now you need to click on on login

By following this process you possibly can login on the portal

Process To View Checklist Of Registered Institute

As quickly as you click on on this hyperlink listing of all of the registered Institute will seem in your display screen

You possibly can view the institute title from this listing

Process To View Scholarship Consequence

A brand new web page will seem in your display screen

On this new web page you need to choose your monetary 12 months

The scholarships will seem in your display screen

It’s a must to click on on the outcome choice to be able to view the outcome

Process To View Contact Particulars

Go to the official web site of vidyasaarathi scholarship

of vidyasaarathi scholarship The house web page will open earlier than you

On the homepage you’re required to click on on contact us hyperlink

A brand new web page will seem in your display screen

On this new web page, you possibly can view the contact particulars

Contact Particulars