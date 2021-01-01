Apply Online Selection & Login
To offer instructional services to financially weaker sections of scholars, the federal government has launched a portal known as Vidyasaarathi Scholarship. By this portal, varied sorts of scholarships are offered to numerous meritorious college students of the nation by means of corporates and industries. In the present day by means of this text we’re going to provide you with full data concerning the Vidyasaarathi scholarship like what’s the Vidyasaarathi scholarship portal? its goal, advantages, options, eligibility standards, required paperwork, utility process, and so forth. So if you’re to seize each single element concerning this scholarship portal then you’re requested to learn this text very fastidiously until the top.
About Vidyasaarathi Scholarship 2021
NSDL e-gov has launched a brand new portal known as Vidyasaarathi Scholarship 2021. By this portal, varied sorts of scholarships will probably be offered to the meritorious college students of the nation to be able to promote greater schooling. Underneath this scholarship portal undergraduate college students, ITI, BE/B.Tech and diploma college students can apply. Varied sorts of scholarship finance schemes will probably be obtainable underneath this portal and college students can seek for the scheme that they qualify for. By this portal fund suppliers, industries and corporates will design instructional finance schemes and handle them to be able to promote talent improvement. They’ll even handle the entire utility lifecycle stage from submission to renewal of Scholarship.
With the assistance of the Vidyasaarathi Scholarship portal, the company sector will play a serious function to be able to develop schooling finance. With the assistance of this portal, the illiteracy fee of the nation will go down and the employment fee will probably be elevated.
Sorts Of Scholarships Underneath Vidyasaarathi Scholarship
- Harmony Biotech Restricted Scholarship for BE / B.Tech Programs
- Harmony Biotech Restricted Scholarship for ITI Scholarship
- The Sterling and Wilson Photo voltaic Scholarship for Class 12 College students
- Sterling and Wilson Photo voltaic Scholarship for Class 11 College students
- Sterling and Wilson Photo voltaic Scholarship for College students Pursuing full-time ITI
- The Sterling and Wilson Photo voltaic Scholarship for UnderGraduate
- Sterling and Wilson Photo voltaic Scholarship for College students Pursuing Full-time Postgraduate Programs
- Sterling and Wilson Photo voltaic Scholarship for Diploma/ Polytechnic College students
Key Highlights Of Vidyasaarathi Scholarship
|Title Of The Scheme
|Vidyasaarathi Scholarship
|Launched By
|Nsdl E-gov
|Beneficiaries
|College students
|Goal
|To Present Scholarship
|Official Web site
|Click on Right here
|12 months
|2021
|Utility Mode
|Online
Goal Of Vidyasaarathi Scholarship
The principle goal of launching the Vidyasaarathi scholarship portal by NSDL e-gov is to supply scholarships to these college students who wish to pursue greater schooling. With the assistance of this portal fund suppliers, industries and corporates will design varied instructional finance schemes for college kids to be able to promote talent improvement. The scholars can seek for the scheme that they qualify for and apply for it. With the assistance of this portal, the literacy and employment fee of the nation will probably be elevated. Now all the scholars of the nation will be capable to pursue their greater schooling with out eager about the monetary burden. With assist of the Vidyasaarathi portal, college students may even grow to be self-dependent.
Vidyasaarathi Scholarship Incentives
|Scholarship
|Quantity
|Time Interval
|Sterling and Wilson Photo voltaic Scholarship for Diploma/ Polytechnic College students
|Rs 10,000
|1 12 months
|Sterling and Wilson Photo voltaic Scholarship for UnderGraduate
|Rs 30,000
|1 12 months
|Sterling and Wilson Photo voltaic Scholarship for College students Pursuing Full time Postgraduate Programs
|Rs 40,000
|1 12 months
|Sterling and Wilson Photo voltaic Scholarship for Class 11 College students
|Rs 10,000
|1 12 months
|Sterling and Wilson Photo voltaic Scholarship for College students Pursuing full-time ITI
|Rs 10,000
|1 12 months
|Harmony Biotech Restricted Scholarship for BE / B.Tech Programs
|Rs 40,000
|1 12 months
|Harmony Biotech Restricted Scholarship for ITI Scholarship
|Rs 15,000
|1 12 months
|Sterling and Wilson Photo voltaic Scholarship for Class 12 College students
|Rs 10,000
|1 12 months
Vidyasaarathi Scholarship Statistics
|Occasions
|Statistics
|Quantity Of Candidates Joined Vidyasaarathi Portal
|847645
|Quantity Of Candidates Utility Course of
|749225
|Quantity Of Scholarships Awarded To Candidates
|6461
|Quantity Of Training Institute Registered
|169
Advantages And Options Of Vidyasaarathi Scholarship
- Vidyasaarathi Scholarship portal has been launched by NSDL e-gov
- By this portal, varied form of scholarships will probably be offered to meritorious college students
- With the assistance of this portal, greater schooling will probably be promoted
- By the portal undergraduate college students, ITI, BE/B.Tech and diploma college students can apply
- Fund supplier, industries, and company will design instructional finance schemes underneath vidyasaarathi scholarship portal
- With the assistance of this portal talent improvement will probably be promoted
- The literacy fee and employment fee of the nation will probably be elevated
- By vidyasaarathi portal pupil will grow to be self-dependent
- Now the Scholar of the nation will be capable to pursue their greater schooling with out eager about the monetary burden
Eligibility Standards Of Vidyasaarathi Scholarship
|Programs
|Eligibility Standards
|ITI
|Applicant should be everlasting resident of IndiaThe annual household revenue of the applicant shouldn’t exceed Rs 300000 per annumThe member of the family of candidate shouldn’t be ACC employeeApplicant should have secured a minimum of 35% in highschool examination
|Diploma
|The annual household revenue of the candidate ought to be Rs 300000 or lessThe applicant should be everlasting resident of IndiaApplicants member of the family shouldn’t be an ACC employeeThe applicant should have secured a minimum of 50% marks in highschool examination
|Undergraduate Programs
|The applicant should be everlasting resident of IndiaApplicant household’s annual revenue should not exceed Rs 300000 every year The applicant should have secured a minimum of 50% marks in intermediate examinationApplicant’s member of the family shouldn’t be an ACC worker
|BE/B.Tech Programs
|Applicant should have secured a minimum of 50% marks in diploma course or undergraduate coursesThe applicant should be everlasting resident of IndiaApplicant’s member of the family shouldn’t be an ACC employeeThe annual household revenue of the applicant ought to be Rs 3 lakh every year or much less
Required Paperwork To Apply For Vidyasaarathi Scholarship
Following paperwork are required to use for vidyasaarathi scholarship:-
- Aadhar quantity
- Ration card quantity
- school charge receipt
- passport measurement {photograph}
- cell quantity
- Voter ID card
- Domicile certificates
- PAN card
- revenue certificates
- checking account passbook
- allotment letter
- tenth class marksheet
- twelfth class marksheet
- Handle proof
Process To Apply For Vidyasaarathi Scholarship
If you wish to apply for vidyasaarathi scholarship then you need to observe the steps given beneath:-
- Now a brand new web page will seem earlier than you
- On this new web page, you’re required to enter the next data
- After that you’re required to click on on submit
- Now you’ll obtain an OTP in your cell quantity
- It’s a must to enter this OTP into the OTP field
- After that, you need to click on on confirm
- By following this process you possibly can apply for a Vidyasaarathi scholarship
Process To Browse Out there Scheme
- As quickly as you click on on this selection listing of schemes will seem in your display screen
- It’s a must to click on on the apply choice to be able to apply for the scheme
Process To Do Login
- Go to the official web site of vidyasaarathi scholarship
- The house web page will open earlier than you
- Now you’re required to click on on login
- A brand new web page will seem in your display screen
- On this new web page you need to enter your e mail id, captcha code and password
- Now you need to click on on login
- By following this process you possibly can login on the portal
Process To View Checklist Of Registered Institute
- As quickly as you click on on this hyperlink listing of all of the registered Institute will seem in your display screen
- You possibly can view the institute title from this listing
Process To View Scholarship Consequence
- A brand new web page will seem in your display screen
- On this new web page you need to choose your monetary 12 months
- The scholarships will seem in your display screen
- It’s a must to click on on the outcome choice to be able to view the outcome
Process To View Contact Particulars
- Go to the official web site of vidyasaarathi scholarship
- The house web page will open earlier than you
- On the homepage you’re required to click on on contact us hyperlink
- A brand new web page will seem in your display screen
- On this new web page, you possibly can view the contact particulars
Contact Particulars
- Handle – Time Tower, 1st flooring, Kamla Mills Compound, Decrease Parel, Mumbai 400013
- Helpline Quantity- (022) 40904484
- E mail Id- [email protected]
