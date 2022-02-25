Apply online through joinindiannavy.gov.in for Indian Naval Recruitment 2022 SSC Officer Posts.

This is a great opportunity to join the Indian Navy. Short Service Commission (Indian Naval SSC) has issued a notification to the officers to join the Indian Army. A total of 155 vacancies in Executive Branch, Education Branch and Technical Branch will be filled through this recruitment drive. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Indian Navy joinindiannavy.gov.in.The Executive Branch includes General Service or Hydro Cadre – 40 posts, Air Transport Controller – 06 posts, Naval Armament Inspectorate (NAIC) – 06 posts, Inspector – 08 posts, Pilot – 15 posts and Logistics – 18 posts. Both male and female candidates can apply for these posts. Besides, a total of 17 posts are vacant in the education branch and 45 posts in the technical branch. Online application filling has started from 25th February. Eligible candidates can apply online on or before March 12, 2022.

Who can apply?

BE or BTech to MSc or MTech degree with at least 60% marks in the relevant stream from a recognized university or institution. On the other hand, if we talk about age limit, then the candidates should have been born between 2 January 1998 to 01 January 2004. Educational qualifications and age range vary by post. Read the instructions carefully for more details.

Application fee

No application fee will be charged from any candidate for Indian Navy SSC Admission January 2023.

Selection process

Eligible applicants will be selected on the basis of interview and medical test. Male and female candidates selected for various posts will be sent for training at SSC January 2023 at Indian Naval Academy (INA), Ezima Kerala. The Indian Navy has also filled more than 1,500 vacancies for the post of Tradesman. 10th pass will be paid up to Rs. 63200. Click here for more information-

Indian Navy SSC Recruitment 2022 Notification

Recruitment in Indian Navy 2022