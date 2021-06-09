Apply Online, Track Scholarship Status

Apply On-line, Track Scholarship Status



Odisha Banishree Scholarship Apply On-line | Banishree Scholarship Scheme Registration Course of | Banishree Scholarship Scheme Software Type | Odisha Banishree Scholarship Track Scholarship Status

The Authorities of Odisha launches varied sorts of schemes for youngsters with particular wants. At the moment we’re going to let you know about such a scheme launched by the Odisha Authorities referred to as Banishree Scholarship 2021. By way of this scheme the Authorities of Odisha gives scholarships to youngsters with particular wants. By studying this text you’re going to get full particulars concerning this scholarship scheme like what’s Banishree scholarship 2021? its advantages, aims, options, eligibility standards, required doc, utility process, and so on. So in case you are to seize each single element concerning the Banishree scholarship then you might be requested to learn this text very fastidiously until the top.

About Banishree Scholarship Scheme 2021

In an effort to promote training amongst youngsters with particular wants(college students with disabilities), the Authorities of Odisha has launched the Banishree scholarship. By way of this scholarship scheme monetary incentives will likely be offered to college students in order that they’ll finance their training. The primary goal of launching this scholarship scheme is to encourage college students to attain their desires by fulfilling their instructional wants. This scheme got here into impact on 1st April 2008. College students pursuing technical, skilled, or vocational coaching also can take advantage of this scheme. Solely the residents of Odisha can take profit from this scholarship scheme.

The household earnings of the applicant shouldn’t be greater than Rs 60000 every year. By way of the Banishree scholarship scheme monetary incentives from Rs 100 to Rs 250 are offered together with different allowances. The quantity of the scholarship will likely be straight transferred into the checking account of the beneficiary.

Odisha Scholarship

Goal Of Banishree Scholarship 2021

The primary goal of the Banishree scholarship scheme is to encourage college students with particular must get Schooling. By way of this scholarship scheme monetary help is offered to the scholars together with some particular allowances in order that the kids can pursue their training with out fascinated by the monetary burden. With the assistance of the Banishree Scholarship Scheme, college students with disabilities will be capable of earn their dwelling. Underneath this scholarship scheme, college students will likely be offered Rs 100 to Rs 250 per 30 days which is able to encourage them to review additional.

Key Highlights Of Banishree Scholarship 2021

Identify Of The Scheme Banishree Scholarship Launched By Authorities Of Odisha Beneficiaries College students With Particular Wants Goal To Encourage College students With Particular Wants To Get Schooling Official Web site Click on Right here Yr 2021 Monetary Help Rs 100 To Rs 250 State Odisha Scheme Kind Authorities Software Kind On-line/Offline

Prerana Scholarship

Advantages And Options Of Banishree Scholarship

Banishree scholarship Scheme is launched by the federal government of Odisha with a purpose to promote training

By way of this scholarship scheme, youngsters with particular wants will get monetary help

This scheme has been launched with a purpose to promote training amongst youngsters with particular wants

The federal government goes to finance the training of kids with particular wants with the assistance of this scholarship scheme

By way of this scholarship scheme monetary incentive from Rs 100 to Rs 250 will likely be offered together with another allowances

With the assistance of this scheme, youngsters will likely be motivated to attain their desires by fulfilling their instructional wants

This scheme got here into impact on 1st April 2008

Monetary help may also be offered to youngsters buying technical, skilled, or vocational coaching

Solely the residents of Odisha can take advantage of this scheme

The household earnings of the applicant shouldn’t be greater than Rs 60000 every year with a purpose to get the advantage of the Banishree Scholarship scheme

The quantity of scholarship will likely be straight transferred into the checking account of the beneficiary

Nationwide Scholarship Portal (NSP)

Beneficiaries Of Banishree Scholarship 2021

Scholar getting main training from class 1st to fifth

These college students who’re pursuing in center and Excessive colleges from class sixth to tenth(not coated beneath Authorities of India scholarship)

School and college college students(not coated beneath Authorities of India scholarship)

These college students who’re learning within the particular college register beneath PWD act 1995(not coated beneath Authorities of India scholarship)

College students who’re pursuing distance training by way of acknowledged universities/ authorities institutes

These college students who’re getting technical/vocational/skilled training by way of acknowledged Institute

Monetary Help Underneath Banishree Scholarship 2021

Monetary Help Quantity Major Lessons (Inside Odisha) Rs 100 per 30 days Center and highschool (Inside Odisha) Rs 140 per 30 days School (undergraduate) (Inside Odisha) Rs 160 per 30 days School (put up graduate) (Inside Odisha) Rs 190 per 30 days Technical and vocational coaching (Inside Odisha) Rs 190 per 30 days For pupil who’re pursuing regular course of examine or any sort of Technical, vocational, skilled training or coaching which isn’t accessible in Odisha Rs 250 per 30 days

Reader’s Allowance And Transport Allowance Underneath Banishree Scholarship

The visually challenged college students the Authorities of Odisha gives a reader’s allowance beneath Banishree Scholarship. For main lessons, the federal government goes to pay Rs 100 per 30 days. For center and highschool the federal government goes to pay Rs 150 per 30 days and for different research, the federal government goes to pay Rs 200 per 30 days. This help will solely be offered when the top of the establishment certifies that through the interval of examine the candidate employs a reader. Aside from that orthopedically handicapped college students who’ve 75% or above incapacity may also be paid a month-to-month allowance of Rs 100 per 30 days as transport allowance as a result of they may require particular preparations for transport.

District Clever Quantity Of Beneficiaries Underneath Banishree Scholarship

District Identify Variety of Beneficiaries Angul 33 Balasore 0 Bargarh 1645 Bhadrak 779 Bolangir 834 Baudh 0 Cuttack 2561 Deoghar 0 Dhenkanal 0 Gajapati 212 Ganjam 557 Jagat Singh Pur 0 Jajpur 0 Jharsuguda 333 Kalahandi 43 Kandhamal 271 Kendrapara 73 Keonjhar 0 Khurda 0 Koraput 176 Malkangiri 3 Mayurbhanj 2039 Navrangpur 0 Nayagarh 1134 Naupada 608 Puri 1801 Rayagada 709 Sambalpur 388 Subarnapur 280 Sundargarh 326

Some Necessary Instruction Relating to Banishree Scholarship

If the coed modifications the academic establishment then she or he will proceed to get a scholarship

If the coed desires to file any sort of dispute concerning banishree scholarship then she or he has to file it earlier than the collector

The choice of the collector will likely be ultimate in case of disputes

Underneath banishree scholarship the rules will be amended at any time with none discover by the federal government in ladies and little one growth division

To use beneath this scheme earnings certificates isn’t required if the coed belongs to the BPL household

The quantity of scholarship will likely be deposited straight into the checking account of the beneficiary

If the coed is getting the advantage of any comparable sort of scholarship from the state or Central Authorities then she or he can not avail the advantage of this scheme

Implementation Of Banishree Scholarship

It’s the accountability of the district social welfare officer to get an ample variety of kinds printed. She or he will provide these kinds to sub collectors, block growth officers, heads of colleges, faculties, instructional establishments, and so on. All these college students who need to get the advantage of this scheme will acquire the applying type and fill it. After that, they’re required to submit these kinds to the top of the establishment. The scholarship will likely be transferred by the block growth officer or sub-collector. The top of the academic establishment is required to confirm the knowledge stuffed by the candidate with the information accessible with them. After that, the academic establishment will submit these functions to the sub-collector or BDO. The BDO or sub-collector will switch the scholarship quantity into the financial institution accounts of the beneficiary in two installments.

Sanctioning Authority Of Banishree Scholarship

It’s the accountability of the involved block growth officer to sanction the scholarship if the college or instructional establishment as much as Excessive College commonplace is located in a rural space

If the college or instructional establishment is located in an city space then it’s the accountability of the sub-collector to sanction with scholarship

The top of the academic establishment is required to confirm the applying by the information accessible with them after which advocate for sanction to BDO or sub-collector

After the receipt of the applying, the sub-collector or BDO will sanction the scholarship in respect of municipality or NAC areas or rural areas

Now sanctioning the scholarship the BDO or sub-collector conveys the requirement of funds to the collector or DSWO by thirty first August

After sanctioning the scholarship quantity the BDO/ collector or head of the establishment will see if the kid is having zero stability account if his or her age is above 18 years and if she or he not having a zero stability account then the joint account will likely be opened within the title of the candidate and his or her mom or father

The district social welfare officer will then submit the requirement to the state authorities by 15 September

After getting the requirement state authorities will launch the quantity of the primary allotment to the sub-collector or BDO by the top of September and stability funds within the second allotment by the top of January

Mode Of Fee of Banishree Scholarship

After the receipt of fee from the state authorities, the BDO/sub-collector will deposit the quantity of scholarship into the checking account of the scholars

The profit quantity will likely be deposited into installment after all of the verification concerning attendance from the top of the establishment

After disbursing the scholarship into the scholars account the BDO/Sub collector will furnish utilization certificates to the district social welfare officer

The district social welfare officer will submit the utilization certificates to the state authorities

The quantity of scholarship beneath this scheme will likely be paid from the month of admission of the coed until the top of the educational yr which features a month of examination

If the coed was absent for 3 months because of some medical purpose then the scholarship will likely be paid in full

Eligibility Standards Of Banishree Scholarship 2021

Applicant should be resident of Odisha

The annual household earnings of the applicant shouldn’t be greater than Rs 60000 every year

Applicant needs to be a daily pupil of a acknowledged establishment

The applicant shouldn’t be receiving any sort of monetary help/stipend/scholarship from state or central authorities beneath every other scheme

If the coed has enrolled for this scholarship and is commonly attending the establishment then she or he will proceed to get the scholarship irrespective if she or he have handed in a selected yr or not

Required Paperwork To Apply For Banishree Scholarship

Incapacity certificates issued by the medical board

Earnings certificates issued by income officer (not under the rank of tehsildar or every other officer of equal standing)

Marksheet of the final examination handed which needs to be duly attested by a gazetted officer of the top of the establishment

These college students who belong to under poverty line class needn’t submit an earnings certificates

Offline Software Process Of Banishree Scholarship

To begin with, it’s important to go to the sub-collector/ block growth officer/ head of college/ faculties/ instructional establishments

Now it’s important to acquire the banishree scholarship type from them

After that, it’s important to duly fill this way by coming into all of the required particulars like your title, cell quantity, e-mail id, and so on

Now it’s important to connect all of the required paperwork

After that, it’s important to submit this way to the identical place from the place you have got collected it

By following this process you may apply for the banishree scholarship

On-line Software Process Of Banishree Scholarship

New Software

To begin with go to the official web site of social safety and empowerment of individuals with incapacity division, Authorities of Odisha

Now it’s important to choose a brand new utility

After that, it’s important to click on on proceed

An Software type will open earlier than you

On this utility type it’s important to enter the next info:-

Now it’s important to add all of the required paperwork like passbook entrance web page, mark sheet, incapacity certificates, and picture

After that, it’s important to click on on submit particulars and take a print copy

By following this process you may apply for the banishree scholarship

Really useful utility from principal/head of the establishment

Go to the official web site of social safety and empowerment of individuals with incapacity division, Authorities of Odisha

of social safety and empowerment of individuals with incapacity division, Authorities of Odisha The house web page will open earlier than you

On the homepage, you might be required to Click on on the Banishree scholarship

Now it’s important to click on on the beneficial utility from the principal/head of the establishment

After that, it’s important to click on on proceed

Now a brand new web page will seem earlier than you

On this web page, it’s important to enter your utility quantity

After that, it’s important to click on on the search

Your utility type will seem earlier than you

It’s important to fill the applying type and add all of the required paperwork

Now it’s important to click on on submit

By following this process you may apply for the banashree scholarship

Process Departmental Login

Go to the official web site of social safety and empowerment of individuals with incapacity division, Authorities of Odisha

of social safety and empowerment of individuals with incapacity division, Authorities of Odisha The house web page will open earlier than you

On the homepage, you might be required to click on on the division login

A brand new web page will seem earlier than you

On this new web page, it’s important to enter your username and password

After that, it’s important to click on on the login

By following this process you are able to do departmental login

Process To Lodge Grievance

To begin with go to the official web site of social safety and empowerment of individuals with incapacity division, Authorities of Odisha

of social safety and empowerment of individuals with incapacity division, Authorities of Odisha The house web page will open earlier than you

Now you might be required to click on on lodge grievance

Grievance type will seem earlier than you

On this grievance type it’s important to enter all of the required particulars like companies, district, subdivision, deal with sort, road quantity, home quantity, society quantity, title, gender, cell quantity, e-mail id, and so on

After that it’s important to click on on submit

By following this process you may lodge a grievance

Process To Track Grievance Status

Go to the official web site of social safety and empowerment of individuals with incapacity division, Authorities of Odisha

of social safety and empowerment of individuals with incapacity division, Authorities of Odisha The house web page will open earlier than you

On the homepage, you might be required to click on on lodge grievance

Now you might be required to click on on monitor grievance standing

After that, it’s important to enter your utility quantity

Now it’s important to click on on submit

Grievance standing will likely be in your pc display screen

Contact Particulars

By way of this text, we’ve got offered you with all the knowledge concerning the Banishree scholarship 2021. In case you are nonetheless dealing with any sort of drawback then you may contact the helpline quantity or write an e-mail with a purpose to remedy your issues. The contact particulars are as follows:-