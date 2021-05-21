Apply Post Doctoral Associate (PDA) & Project Associate/Junior Research Fellow (JRF) Posts





Nationwide Institute of Superior Research (NIAS) Recruitment 2021 On-line Software out there at nias.res.in. Verify Necessary Dates, Qualification, Expertise, Choice Standards, the right way to apply and different particulars right here.

Nationwide Institute of Superior Research (NIAS), Bangalore has launched a recruitment notification for the posts of Post Doctoral Associate (PDA) and Project Associate/Junior Research Fellow (JRF) for the Project/Programme titled “Terrestrial Carbon Cycle of India” on its official web site @nias.res.in. Those that have an interest must ship a photocopy of their required paperwork and printed analysis work through postal means to the IISc campus in Bangalore on or earlier than the final date i.e., 25 June 2021. NIAS has not disclosed the variety of vacancies but. Candidates can test all the small print associated to the recruitment like eligibility standards, notification, paperwork required, and extra on this publish.

Necessary Date:

Final Date of submission of software: 25 June 2021

Nationwide Institute of Superior Research (NIAS) Post Doctoral Associate (PDA) & Project Associate/Junior Research Fellow (JRF) Particulars

Post Doctoral Associate (PDA)

Project Associate/Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

Eligibility Post Doctoral Associate (PDA) & Project Associate/Junior Research Fellow (JRF) Job

Post Doctoral Associate (PDA) : These candidates holding a PhD and having analysis expertise or printed work on the subject of Terrestrial Carbon Cycle Fashions/Distant Sensing for forest/Crop Biomass and Productiveness can apply for the publish. Should have earlier expertise within the analysis discipline of Quantification of Carbon Cycle Swimming pools and Fluxes, Distant Sensing, GIS, Forestry.

: These candidates holding a PhD and having analysis expertise or printed work on the subject of Terrestrial Carbon Cycle Fashions/Distant Sensing for forest/Crop Biomass and Productiveness can apply for the publish. Should have earlier expertise within the analysis discipline of Quantification of Carbon Cycle Swimming pools and Fluxes, Distant Sensing, GIS, Forestry. Project Associate/Junior Research Fellow (JRF): Candidates holding Masters Diploma in Environmental Science/Forestry/Botany/Agriculture/Distant Sensing/Geo informatics or equal and a sound NET- JRF or GATE rating can apply for the publish. Ought to have working data and should concentrate on Open supply RS & GIS packages, Statistical evaluation with R or S, and Python.

Methods to Apply

and eligible candidates can apply Nationwide Institute of Superior Research (NIAS) Job Notification 2021 by means of the prescribed purposes format on or earlier than 25 June 2021. Candidates must ship their Curriculum Vitae together with their Cowl Letter, Assertion of Function, Copy of Diploma, and Certificates in a sealed envelope through postal means to the below-mentioned handle. For the Post Doctoral Associate (PDA) publish candidates must ship PDF copies of a minimal of 02 publications/writing samples and the title, handle, and electronic mail ID of 4 referees together with the talked about paperwork.

