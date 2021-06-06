Apply Project Manager and Project Coordinator Posts @ndma.gov.in





Nationwide Catastrophe Administration Authority (NDMA), Ministry of Dwelling Affairs, Govt. of India. Within the newest Job Notification, NDMA pronounces job vacancies for Project Coordinator & Project Manager posts on a contract foundation in reference to Advt.No:01-05/2021-Admn. Below NDMA Project Coordinator & Project Manager Job Notification 2021, candidates who accomplished B.E/B.Tech within the related topics can apply.

Nationwide Catastrophe Administration Authority (NDMA) New Delhi Recruitment 2021: Nationwide Catastrophe Administration Authority (NDMA) New Delhi invited functions from eligible individuals for recruitment of 02 posts of Project Manager and Project Coordinator. and eligible individuals can apply for the posts on-line by visiting the official web site of Nationwide Catastrophe Administration Authority (NDMA) New Delhi. Individuals should observe that the final date for software is 05 July 2021.

Authorities of India, Nationwide Catastrophe Administration Authority (NDMA) New Delhi invitations functions from eligible Indian Nationals for recruitment of Project Coordinator and Project Manager Positions on contractual foundation.

Vital Date:

Publish in Employment Information : 05 June 2021

: 05 June 2021 Final Date of submission of software kind: 05 July 2021

Nationwide Catastrophe Administration Authority (NDMA) New Delhi Project Manager and Project Coordinator Particulars

Identify of the Posts No. of Posts Project Coordinator 01 Submit Project Manager 01 Submit

Eligibility Project Manager and Project Coordinator Job

Identify of the Posts Qualification Project Coordinator B.E./B.Tech in Laptop Science or Electronics & Communication Engineering or IT. Minimal 05 years-10 years expertise in related subject. Project Manager B.E./B.Tech in Laptop Science or Electronics & Communication Engineering or IT. Minimal 03 years-05 years expertise in related subject.

Wage Particulars:

Identify of the Posts Wage Project Coordinator ₹ 1, 25,000 per 30 days. Project Manager ₹ 75,000 per 30 days.

Find out how to Apply

and eligible individuals can apply for the posts on-line by visiting the official web site of Nationwide Catastrophe Administration Authority (NDMA) New Delhi. Individuals should observe that the final date for software is 05 July 2021. Eligible candidates could ship their bio-data within the prescribed proforma together with copies of certificates establishing their academic qualification, expertise to “Shri Okay.Okay.Rao, Assistant Advisor (Comn & IT), Nationwide Catastrophe Administration Authority, NDMA Bhawan, A-1, Safdarjung Enclave, New Delhi – 110029, Cellphone quantity. 011-26701793.” inside 30 days from the date of commercial in Employment Information paper dated 05 June 2021 Concern. I.e. Final date can be 05 July 2021.

