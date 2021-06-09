Apply Project Professor, Research Associate and Research Assistant Posts

Nabakrushna Choudhury Centre for Growth Research (NCDS), Bhubaneswar has launched the notification for the recruitment of Project Professor, Research Associate and Research Assistant. The candidates who’re prepared to use for this recruitment can ship their utility to the official e mail tackle as talked about under on this web page.

Nabakrushna Choudhury Centre for Growth Research (NCDS), Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2021: Nabakrushna Choudhury Centre for Growth Research, Bhubaneswar invited purposes from eligible individuals for recruitment of 09 posts of Project Professor, Research Associate and Research Assistant. and eligible individuals can apply for the posts on-line by visiting the official web site of Nabakrushna Choudhury Centre for Growth Research, Bhubaneswar. Individuals should notice that the final date for utility is 07 July 2021.

Functions are invited for the next posts (purely momentary/contract foundation) below the Initiatives “Particular Programme for Promotion of Millets in Tribal Areas of Odisha” or Odisha Millets Mission (OMM) and “Particular Programme for Promotion of Built-in Farming in Tribal Areas of Odisha or (SPPIF)”.

Vital Date:

Final Date of submission of utility type: 07 July 2021

Nabakrushna Choudhury Centre for Growth Research (NCDS) Project Professor, Research Associate and Research Assistant Particulars

Project Professor : 02 Posts

: 02 Posts Research Associate : 03 Posts

: 03 Posts Research Assistant: 04 Posts

Eligibility Project Professor, Research Associate and Research Assistant Job

Project Professor : PhD in Agriculture Economics/Economics/Growth Research/Sociology/Diet/Farm sector/rural livelihood. 20 Years Research/educating Publications in reputed Journals submit 5 articles.

: PhD in Agriculture Economics/Economics/Growth Research/Sociology/Diet/Farm sector/rural livelihood. 20 Years Research/educating Publications in reputed Journals submit 5 articles. Research Associate : PhD in Economics/Agriculture Economics/Econometrics/A&A Economics/Statistics/Rural livelihood. Two years in analysis/educating. Publication: in reputed journals (Submit Two Articles).

: PhD in Economics/Agriculture Economics/Econometrics/A&A Economics/Statistics/Rural livelihood. Two years in analysis/educating. Publication: in reputed journals (Submit Two Articles). Research Assistant: Put up-Graduate in Economics/Agriculture Economics/Statistics with laptop information. One yr expertise related area work.

Wage:

Project Professor : Rs. 60000 per thirty days.

: Rs. 60000 per thirty days. Research Associate : Rs. 40000 per thirty days.

: Rs. 40000 per thirty days. Research Assistant: Rs. 25000 per thirty days.

Obtain our Sarkari Naukri app from Play Retailer

Find out how to Apply

and eligible individuals can apply for the posts on-line by visiting the official web site of Nabakrushna Choudhury Centre for Growth Research, Bhubaneswar. Individuals should notice that the final date for utility is 07 July 2021. individuals might ship of their resume together with a short notice on how they might help in analysis on millet/built-in farming; to the e-mail id: [email protected] and onerous copy must be despatched to The Secretary, Nabakrushna Choudhury for Growth Research, PO-RRL, Bhubaneswar-751013 on or earlier than 07 July 2021, 05:00 pm by registered put up/Pace Put up.

Additionally Learn Newest Employment Information Articles