Apply Teaching Posts before 09 June

Institute of Info Know-how Sonepat (IIIT Sonepat) Recruitment 2021 On-line Utility out there at iiitsonepat.ac.in. Test Essential Dates, Qualification, Expertise, Choice Standards, the right way to apply and different particulars right here.

Indian Institute of Info Know-how Sonepat (IIIT Sonepat) Recruitment 2021: Indian Institute of Info Know-how Sonepat (IIIT Sonepat) has invited functions for the Teaching posts. and eligible candidates can apply Institute of Info Know-how Sonepat (IIIT Sonepat) Job Notification 2021 by the prescribed functions format on or before 09 June 2021.

IIIT Sonepat introduced job notification for the submit of Assistant Professor has been launched formally. M.Phil/Ph.D go can apply for this job opening. Candidates who meet the eligibility standards alone can apply on the official web site iiitsonepat.ac.in.

Essential Date:

Begin Date of submission of utility : 19 Could 2021

: 19 Could 2021 Final Date of submission of utility: 09 June 2021 as much as 05:00 pm

Institute of Info Know-how Sonepat (IIIT Sonepat) Teaching Particulars

Title of the Posts No. of Posts Assistant Professor (CSE & IT) 09 Posts Assistant Professor (ECE) Assistant Professor (Arithmetic, and Humanities)

Eligibility Teaching Job

Title of the Posts Qualification and Age Restrict Assistant Professor (CSE, IT & ECE) PhD in related self-discipline (CSE/IT/ECE) with First Class at B.Tech/BE or M.Tech/ME Degree. Assistant Professor (Arithmetic, and Humanities) PhD in related self-discipline (Arithmetic/Humanities) with First Class at B.Sc./BA Degree or M.Sc./MA/Degree.

The best way to Apply

The Utility Kind shall not be provided on postal request. The candidates are suggested to obtain the identical from Institute Web site viz. www.iiitsonepat.ac.in. The copy of the appliance kind duly signed and enclosed with the Self-Attested photocopies of certificates/testimonials, and so forth., ought to attain The Director, Indian Institute of Info Know-how, Sonepat, MBA Division Constructing, NIT Campus, Kurukshetra- 136119 by Pace Submit/Registered Submit on or before 09 June 2021 as much as 05:00 PM tremendous scribing on the quilt APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF __________________ in Division of____________. The Institute shall not be accountable for any postal delays.

