Apply Trainee Engineer-I and Project Engineer-I Posts before 09 June





Bharat Electronics Restricted (BEL) Recruitment 2021 On-line Software out there at bel-india.in. Test Necessary Dates, Qualification, Expertise, Choice Standards, methods to apply and different particulars right here.

Bharat Electronics Restricted (BEL) Recruitment 2021: Bharat Electronics Restricted (BEL) has invited purposes for the 09 Trainee Engineer-I and Project Engineer-I posts. and eligible candidates can apply Bharat Electronics Restricted (BEL) Job Notification 2021 by means of the prescribed purposes format on or before 09 June 2021.

Before going to submit their utility, ought to learn the eligibility norms fastidiously. Individuals have to go to the BEL Profession Web page to know extra updates about BEL Job Openings.

Necessary Date:

Final Date of submission of utility: 09 June 2021

Bharat Electronics Restricted (BEL) Trainee Engineer-I and Project Engineer-I Particulars

Title of the Posts No. of Posts Trainee Engineer-I 06 Posts Project Engineer-I 03 Posts Whole 09 Posts

Eligibility Trainee Engineer-I and Project Engineer-I Job

Title of the Posts Qualification and Age Restrict Trainee Engineer-I BE/B.Tech/B.Sc. Engineering (04 years) in Aerospace/Aeronautical Engineering. Age Restrict: 25 years as on 01 Might 2021. Project Engineer-I BE/B.Tech/B.Sc. Engineering (04 years)/ME/M.Tech in Aerospace/Aeronautical Engineering. (Candidates with ME/M.Tech Qualification ought to compulsorily possess Aerospace/Aeronautical self-discipline of their BE/B.Tech/B.Sc. Engineering diploma). Age Restrict: 28 years as on 01 Might 2021.

Wage:

Trainee Engineer- I : An all-inclusive consolidated remuneration of Rs. 25,000 monthly for the first 12 months of engagement, Rs. 28,000 monthly for the 2nd 12 months and Rs. 31,000 monthly for the third 12 months respectively.

: An all-inclusive consolidated remuneration of Rs. 25,000 monthly for the first 12 months of engagement, Rs. 28,000 monthly for the 2nd 12 months and Rs. 31,000 monthly for the third 12 months respectively. Project Engineer- I : An all-inclusive consolidated remuneration of Rs. 35,000 monthly for the first Yr of engagement, Rs. 40,000 monthly for the twond years, Rs. 45, 000 monthly for the third 12 months and Rs. 50,000 monthly for the 4th 12 months respectively.

Obtain our Sarkari Naukri app from Play Retailer

Find out how to Apply

and eligible candidates can apply Bharat Electronics Restricted (BEL) Job Notification 2021 by means of the prescribed purposes format on or before 09 June 2021. Candidates who’re desirous of making use of for the above posts and are prepared to be posted on the places indicated within the commercial might submit the appliance within the type appended to this commercial and ship the purposes by means of put up, tremendous scribing on the envelope the put up utilized for together with the next paperwork. The candidate can apply for ONLY one put up. Duplication of utility may end up in disqualification of the candidate. The applying ought to attain MANAGER (HR/SC&US), Bharat Electronics Ltd, Jalahalli, Bangalore –560013 on or before 09 June 2021.

Additionally Learn Newest Employment Information Articles