Apply Web Developer, Cyber Expert and Other Posts before 22 June





(*22*): Nationwide Capital Area Transport Company (NCRTC) invited functions from eligible individuals for recruitment of 07 posts of Web Developer, Cyber Expert and different posts. and eligible individuals can apply for the posts on-line by visiting the official web site of Nationwide Capital Area Transport Company (NCRTC). Individuals should notice that the final date for utility is 22 June 2021.

(*22*) are requested to make use of the NCRTC Job Emptiness 2021 Discover concerning the examination course of, instructional qualification, age restrict, examination course of, how one can apply for vital dates, and utility type. If individuals are doubtful about finishing the Offline utility type for Notification 2021, you’ll be able to ask by way of the remark part.

(*22*) Necessary Date:

Begin Date of submission of Software type : 29 Might 2021

: 29 Might 2021 Final Date of submission of Software type: 22 June 2021

(*22*)Nationwide Capital Area Transport Company (NCRTC) Web Developer, Cyber Expert and different Particulars

(*22*)Identify of the Posts (*22*)No. of Posts (*22*)Cyber Safety Expert (*22*)02 Posts (*22*)Database Expert (*22*)01 Put up (*22*)Web Developer (*22*)01 Put up (*22*)Senior Web Developer (*22*)01 Put up (*22*)Senior Cellular App Developer (*22*)01 Put up (*22*)PSD System Developer (*22*)01 Put up

(*22*) Eligibility Web Developer, Cyber Expert and different Job

(*22*)Identify of the Posts (*22*)Qualification and Age Restrict (*22*)Cyber Safety Expert (*22*)Bachelor’s diploma in (Laptop Science and Engineering/IT) or equal. Age Restrict: 40 years. (*22*)Database Expert (*22*)Web Developer (*22*)Senior Web Developer (*22*)Senior Cellular App Developer (*22*)PSD System Developer (*22*)Bachelor’s diploma in (Electronics) or equal. Age Restrict: 40 years.

(*22*)

(*22*) Tips on how to Apply

(*22*) and eligible individuals can apply for the posts on-line by visiting the official web site of Nationwide Capital Area Transport Company (NCRTC). Individuals should notice that the final date for utility is 22 June 2021. Eligible and candidates could apply as per the applying format at ‘Annexure-I’’, connected. All related paperwork ought to be enclosed with the applying. Full filled-up utility ought to attain this workplace newest by 22 June 2021. Envelope containing the duly filled-up utility ought to be super-scribed as- “APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF- …………………………….. (Contract Foundation)” and ought to be addressed to:- Profession Cell, HR Division, Nationwide Capital Area Transport Company, 7/6 Siri Fort Institutional Space, August Kranti Marg, New Delhi-110049.

