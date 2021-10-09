Appointment of Chief Justices in High Courts: The Supreme Court College had recommended names for appointment of Chief Justices of various High Courts, the Central Government has approved them, 8 new Chief Justices have been appointed in High Courts: 13 new High Courts Chief Justices across the country, Central Government has given green signal to names. Given

The Central Government has approved the appointment of eight Chief Justices in various High Courts across the country. The Collegium of the Supreme Court had sent a recommendation of names to the Central Government for the appointment of Chief Justices of various High Courts. According to the law ministry, five chief justices of the high court have also been transferred along with the appointment of eight chief justices.

According to the law ministry, acting chief justice of the Kolkata High Court Rajesh Bindal has been made the chief justice of the Allahabad High Court. In addition, Meghalaya High Court Justice Ranjit V More has been made the Chief Justice of the Meghalaya High Court, Acting Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court, Satish Chandra Sharma has been made the Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court. In addition, Allahabad High Court Justice Rituraj Awasthi has been made the Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court. Meanwhile, Karnataka High Court Justice Arvind Kumar has been appointed as the Chief Justice of the Gujarat High Court.

Similarly, Chhattisgarh High Court Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra has been made the Chief Justice of the Andhra Pradesh High Court. Madhya Pradesh High Court Justice Prakash Srivastava has been appointed as the Chief Justice of Kolkata High Court, while Himachal Pradesh Acting Chief Justice RV Malimath has been appointed as the Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court.

Also, Tripura High Court Chief Justice AK Qureshi has been transferred as the Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court. Meanwhile, Rajasthan High Court Chief Justice Inderjit Mohanty has been transferred as the Chief Justice of the Tripura High Court, while Madhya Pradesh High Court Chief Justice Mohammad Rafique has been transferred as the Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court.

Meghalaya High Court Chief Justice Vishwanath Somdar has been transferred as Chief Justice of Sikkim High Court and Andhra Pradesh High Court Chief Justice AK Goswami has been transferred as Chief Justice of Chhattisgarh High Court.