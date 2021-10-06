Appointment of new judges today: Nine judges in five high courts may be appointed in the coming weeks

Nine judicial officers and lawyers were appointed as judges in the high court on Wednesday. The Supreme Court Collegium had last month recommended a number of names for appointment as judges in the High Court under which these appointments have been made.The Collegium of the Supreme Court had considered more than 100 names sent by various High Courts between August 8 and September 1 this year. In the end, 68 names were sent to the government for appointment as judges in 12 high courts. Later some more names were sent to the government.

The Justice Department in the Law Ministry tweeted about the newly appointed judges. Seven high court officials and two lawyers have been appointed to five high courts. Four judges have been appointed in the Jharkhand High Court and two in the Patna High Court.

One judge each has been appointed in the high courts of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Kerala. Madhya Pradesh Advocate General Purushendra Kumar Kaurav has been appointed as a judge in the state’s high court. The notification of his appointment was later issued by the Law Ministry.