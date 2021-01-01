Appointment of Shantilal Jain as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Indian Bank

New Delhi, Aug 19 (PTI) Shantilal Jain has been appointed as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Indian Bank for a period of three years. This is stated in the order issued by the Ministry of Personnel on Thursday.

Jain is currently the Executive Director of Bank of Baroda.

The Cabinet Appointments Committee approved the proposal of the Financial Services Department to appoint Jain as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Bank of India, the ministry said in a statement. The appointment will be for a period of three years from the date of his assumption of office on or after September 1, 2021.