Appointment of special teachers or not? Delhi High Court has sought reply from KV on PL for special teachers for students with disabilities

The Delhi High Court on Monday sought reply from the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sanghatana (KVS) on a public interest litigation seeking appointment of special teachers for students with disabilities studying in its schools. A bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi issued notice on the petition filed by NGO ‘Social Jurist’ and asked KVS to file an affidavit informing the special teachers appointed in their schools.The bench asked KVS to state whether there are any Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) where special teachers have not been appointed. Advocate Ashok Agarwal, appearing for the petitioner, submitted that despite assurances in 2009, KVS had not recruited any specific teacher. The petitioner requested KVS to direct it to create adequate regular posts of special teachers, to formulate recruitment rules and to appoint at least two special teachers in each school.

The petition states that KVS has not created permanent posts of special teachers or created recruitment rules and to date no recruitment has taken place. It states that as on 31st December 2021, 5701 children with special needs are being educated in KVs across the country, yet KVs have not yet appointed special teachers for the education of children with disabilities. The next hearing in the case is set for November 17.