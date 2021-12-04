Approach the court only when all avenues of reconciliation are closed, CJI gave this advice by referring to Mahabharata and Lord Krishna

The CJI said that after being in various positions in the legal profession for forty years, my advice is that you should go to the courts only as a last resort.

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana while advising in a program on Saturday said that people should approach the court only when the avenues of reconciliation are closed. He said that the doors of courts should be knocked on only after alternative dispute resolution (ADR) methods like mediation and conciliation have failed.

CJI NV Ramana said this while addressing the Curtain Razor and Stakeholders Conclave of International Arbitration and Arbitration Centre, Hyderabad. During his address, the CJI also referred to the Mahabharata and Lord Krishna. The CJI said that even in the Mahabharata, Lord Krishna had tried to end the dispute between the Pandavas and the Kauravas through mediation, but he was not successful. He added, “It is important to remember that the failure of mediation has had disastrous consequences.”

Addressing the program, he further said that after being in various positions in the legal profession for forty years, my advice is that you should take the option of going to the courts only as a last resort. This last resort should be exercised only after exploring the option of ADR (Alternate Dispute Resolution).

CJI said- I mean from the right point of view that we should leave our ego, emotions, impatience and adopt practicality. But, once these disputes come to court, a lot gets lost in practice and process.”

He pointed out that despite the presence of few arbitration centers in the country, for cases involving international arbitration agreements, Indian parties often opt for an arbitration center outside the country, which incurs huge costs. He expressed confidence that the Hyderabad center would reverse this trend.

The CJI said the Center has “best infrastructure” and experts of international level are on its arbitral panel. He further added that the Hyderabad Center will also soon stand at par with arbitral institutions like the prestigious Singapore International Arbitration Center across the world.