Apps banned by Google Play Store: Warning! You haven’t even downloaded this app … If yes, delete it before the big loss – google has banned the Bitcoin Rewards Cloud Based Mining System app from your Play Store every day. If you have this app, remove it now.

Highlights Google bans another app

The app was used to claim to make money

Motivates people to invest large sums of money

New Delhi. Google has banned apps that many people have downloaded. This restricted app appears on the Google Play Store. People try to make money with this app. But people should know that internet is a very dangerous place from where their money can be easily swindled. This is exactly what the banned app was doing. This cryptocurrency linked app has now been added to the list of banned apps on the Google Play Store. In that case, if you have downloaded it to your phone, it should be deleted from the phone immediately.



Google banned the app because it was found to be luring people who want to make a lot of money from cryptocurrencies. People are interested in cryptocurrency and blockchain, the technology behind digital currency. This peak has been reached since the Tech Titans, along with Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Twitter and Square founder Jack Dorsey, began talking about it in public.

The value of the cryptocurrency Bitcoin is set to double, according to a report. Bitcoin is not even worth $ 50,000 and is expected to reach $ 100,000 and $ 175,000 soon.

This app increases people’s interest. This allows hackers to tell users to download apps equipped with adware and malware on their smartphones. These hackers promise large sums of money in exchange for a small investment. At the same time, it is also very important to know that those who invest money cannot see their money again. Such fraudulent apps are depriving a large number of people of their money.

A security research firm Trend Micro has discovered this bitcoin-based app that was cheating Android smartphone users. Also, his blog post states that there is an Android app available on the Google Play Store for download called ‘Daily Bitcoin Rewards – Cloud Based Mining System’. It describes itself as a cryptocurrency cloud mining application. In this, users can earn cryptocurrency by investing money.

However, in the analysis, Trend Micro found that the Bitcoin Rewards – Cloud Based Mining System app does not deceive users into just seeing ads and paying for subscription services with an average monthly fee of $ 15 (approximately ₹ 1,103). Instead, they were paying users for increased mining capabilities, for which users received nothing. Trend Micro reported its findings to the Google Play Store, and Google banned the app.

How to protect yourself from downloading such apps from Google Play Store – Top 5 Tips:

Never download an unverified app.

Read exactly the description about the company on the Google Play Store. This is extremely important.

Be sure to check for common spelling and grammar errors present in the company literature.

Also check if the company has a website. Check out the important details from there. Also, check if any person was told or had any contact details.

Don’t download apps that promise to make you rich or download apps that will pay you big for a small investment.

However, the case does not end there. The research firm says there are many such apps on the Google Play Store. He said it’s important to note that if you search for cloud mining keywords on Google Play, you’re still seeing similar apps. Some of these apps have been downloaded more than a million times. Trend Micro says users should be careful before downloading any app related to cryptocurrency on their smartphones.