APPSC Certification Verification Date 2021 Released for Royalty Inspector Posts @psc.ap.gov.in, Check details

APPSC Royalty Inspector DV Schedule 2021: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Fee (APPSC) has launched the Doc Verification date for Royalty Inspector put up on its official web site – psc.ap.gov.in. Obtain PDF.

APPSC Royalty Inspector DV Schedule 2021: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Fee (APPSC) has launched the Doc Verification date for Royalty Inspector put up in opposition to notification No 14/2019. All such candidates certified for interview spherical for Royalty Inspector put up in A.P. Mining Service can verify the details doc verification date obtainable on the official web site of Andhra Pradesh Public Service Fee – psc.ap.gov.in.

As per the brief notification launched, APPSC will conduct the doc verification for Royalty Inspector put up on 21 June 2021. Candidates certified for the Royalty Inspector put up in opposition to notification No.14/2019 can verify the details PDF for the doc verification date.

All such candidates who’ve certified for Royalty Inspector put up in A.P. Mining Service ought to notice that they should obtain their Memos, checklists (2 units), Attestation varieties (2 units) and proforma of Creamy Layer ( solely for BC candidates) and different the official web site of APPSC. You’ll have to submit all of the important paperwork as talked about within the notification on the time of verification of certificates as per schedule.

Candidates can verify the details APPSC Certification Verification Date 2021 notification obtainable on the official web site of APPSC. Nonetheless you possibly can verify the identical additionally with direct hyperlink given beneath.

Direct Hyperlink for APPSC Royalty Inspector DV Schedule 2021Notification

