APPSC Mains Final Key 2021 Released for Various Gazetted posts @psc.ap.gov.in, Download PDF

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Fee (APPSC) has launched the Final Keys for Various Gazetted Posts towards Notification No.14/2019 on its official web site – psc.ap.gov.in.

APPSC Mains Final Key 2021: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Fee (APPSC) has launched the Final Keys for Various Gazetted Posts together with Civil Assistant Surgeons, Assistant Director , Assistant Chemist, City Planning Assistant, Royalty Inspector and Technical Assistant Auto Cell Engineering. All such candidates who’ve appeared within the Mains (On-line mode) Examinations for Gazetted posts towards Notification No.14/2019 can obtain the Final Reply Key out there on the official web site of Andhra Pradesh Public Service Fee – psc.ap.gov.in.

It’s famous that Andhra Pradesh Public Service Fee has carried out the Mains (On-line mode) Examinations for Gazetted posts have been carried out from 21-09-2020 to 24-09-2020 for the assorted posts together with Civil Assistant Surgeons, Assistant Director , Assistant Chemist, City Planning Assistant, Royalty Inspector and Technical Assistant Auto Cell Engineering.

The objections have been obtained from the candidates on preliminary and revised keys and have been referred to the Topic Specialists. Based mostly on the suggestions, Fee has uploaded the ultimate key on its official web site.

Candidates who appeared within the on-line mains examination for these varied posts together with Civil Assistant Surgeons, Assistant Director , Assistant Chemist, City Planning Assistant, Royalty Inspector and Technical Assistant Auto Cell Engineering can verify the Final Answe Key out there on the official web site. You may obtain the identical additionally with the direct hyperlink given beneath.

