april main mil jaegi khushkhabri Bharti Singh gave funny answer to paparazzis questions watch viral video

Recently a video of Bharti Singh is going viral on social media, in which she is giving funny answers to the questions asked by the paparazzi about her pregnancy.

Television’s famous comedian Bharti Singh is seen entertaining the audience a lot with her tremendous comedy. At the same time, Bharti Singh is going to become a mother soon. A few days ago, she herself announced through social media that she is pregnant and is going to become a mother for the first time in 2022. Meanwhile, a video of her is going viral, in which Bharti is answering the questions related to pregnancy in a very funny way.

In this viral video, Bharti talked a lot with the paparazzi and told them when her child would come into the world. At the same time, she tells the paparazzi her delivery date and asks them whether they will come to the hospital or not. In the video, the paparazzi was asked, ‘When will the good news be received and after how many months?’

Responding to which Bharti says ‘Oh wow, Dai Maa is here. You will get good news only in April, will you reach?’ Further, the photographers said to him, ‘Absolutely will send tamarind-vimli’. After which Bharti said, ‘The time of tamarind-vimli is gone, which they show in films. I eat whole food. Bharti further says in the video ‘You guys are maternal uncles, be ready to welcome the child. Uncles will people come, won’t they? After all, you have been made uncle.

Earlier, while sharing a photo flaunting her baby bump, Bharti Singh asked the fans, ‘What do you think Santa will come or Santi? At the same time, during many interviews, she was asked whether she wants to become a mother or not. Let us tell you, Bharti and Harsh Limbachiyaa got married in December 2017 with great fanfare in Goa.

Bharti Singh has been a rifle shooter: Looking at Bharti Singh, no one can guess that she has been a rifle shooter at one time. He participated in the game 12 years ago on behalf of the Punjab team at the national level. Talking about Bharti Singh’s career, she started her career with Sony TV’s famous show ‘Indian Laughter Challenge’. After which he was known as ‘Lalli’ among the fans.