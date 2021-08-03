April Ross and Alix Klineman Advance to Beach Volleyball Semifinals

The American beach volleyball duo of April Ross and Alix Klineman are heading to their semi-final.

Ross and Klineman beat Germans Laura Ludwig and Margareta Kozuch on Tuesday morning in tight sets, 21-19, 21-19, in 44 minutes. In the semi-finals, they will face the Swiss team of Anouk Verge-Depre and Joana Heidrich, who won a hotly contested match with Brazil, 21-19, 18-21, 15-12.

Ross has won a medal in the last two Olympics and, along with Klineman, is in a good position to do it again if they win at least one of their next two games. Their semi-final is scheduled for Thursday. Of course, winning the semi-final would lead to an appearance in the gold medal game – a very favorite option for chasing bronze as one of the losers in the semi-final.

Klineman, 31, switched to beach volleyball in 2017 after primarily playing indoor volleyball, and teamed up with Ross, 39. Ross won silver in 2012 with Jennifer Kessy and bronze in 2016 with Kerri Walsh Jennings.