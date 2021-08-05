April Ross and Alix Klineman Go for Gold in Beach Volleyball

April Ross will play for her third Olympic medal in beach volleyball.

Thursday morning, as the sand baked in the sun and a few spectators searched for spots of shade, the American pair of Ross and Alix Klineman beat Anouk Vergé-Dépré and Switzerland’s Joana Heidrich in straight sets, 21-12, 21- 11, to qualify for the gold medal game.

Ross won a silver medal at the London 2012 Games with partner Jen Kessy and a bronze medal at the Rio 2016 Games with Kerri Walsh Jennings.

Now with Klineman, an indoor volleyball player who made the transition to beach volleyball in 2017, Ross is looking to add an elusive gold to her collection.

They expected their semi-final game to be difficult. Vergé-Dépré and Heidrich qualified for the semi-finals with an impressive run, beating Brazil, 21-19, 18-21, 15-12, on Tuesday.