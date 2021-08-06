April Ross and Alix Klineman of the U.S. Win Beach Volleyball Gold

Ross, two-time Olympic medalist, watched. She saw potential with Klineman, 31, citing a list of attributes: his physique, work ethic, intelligence and intensity, to begin with.

“Alix has studied the game more than anyone I have ever known,” said Ross, 39. “She would come home and watch a ton of video, and I was like, ‘Well, I have to come home and watch the video too.

Without supporters in the stands in Tokyo, it was easier to capture the enthusiasm and communication of the duo in the stadium. If it weren’t for the cheers, they would make up for it by encouraging each other even harder on the path to gold.

“I just can’t believe it,” Klineman said minutes after securing their spot in the final. “It’s the most incredible feeling. You know, we dreamed about it, and that’s what we worked for every day. But just because you work for it, and just because you do all you can, doesn’t mean it happens.

They had an extraordinary run at the Tokyo Olympics, winning gold without losing a set in any of their four games in sweltering heat. Domination was the reward for Klineman’s transition to a new sport and Ross’s bet on a new player.