April Ross and Alix Klineman Vie for Gold in Beach Volleyball

On Thursday, they beat Anouk Vergé-Dépré and Joana Heidrich of Switzerland in straight sets, 21-12, 21-11, to advance to the gold medal game.

When asked if aiming for an Olympic medal was becoming old news, Ross laughed.

“No!” she said emphatically. “We will prepare as much as possible and recover as much as possible for tomorrow. “

The final will be played in sunny Tokyo midday. But Ross and Klineman don’t seem worried. They are getting used to the heat, they said, and are mentally prepared for the sweltering conditions expected in the final.

Artacho del Solar and Clancy hope to follow in the footsteps of Natalie Cook and Kerri Pottharst, the last Australian duo to win an Olympic medal in the sport, a gold in 2000.

The gold medal game is scheduled for Friday at 11:30 a.m. in Tokyo, Thursday at 10:30 p.m. EST, and will be televised live on NBC.