Aprilia launches two scooters with new features, new design, know complete details from price to specification

Premium scooter and bike maker Piaggio India has introduced two new variants of its popular scooter Aprilia SR, first Aprilia SR 160 and second Aprilia SR 125.

To take both these scooters, customers can book this scooter by visiting the company’s official website or visiting their nearest Piaggio dealership.

The company has made a token amount up to Rs 5 thousand for the pre-booking of these two scooters, which is refundable, in the Aprilia SR 160 launched by the company, the company has given a brand new headlamp and aprin design in the front of this scooter.

Along with giving new headlamps, the company has given it a new LED headlight, with which the handlebar has been updated with new features and better than the existing Scooter.

On the launch of the Aprilia SR 160 range, Diego Graffi, Chairman and Managing Director, Piaggio India said, “We are extremely pleased to announce the launch of the new Aprilia SR 160 range.

He said that the development of Piaggio’s Aprilia brand in India is very interesting and in terms of design, the SR scooter has established its own segment and the SR S has been the benchmark scooter.

He praised the features and specification of this scooter and said that this scooter has ABS, 160 cc 3V Tech FI, Hi Tech engine which presents the best engineering technology in front of you.

Talking about the engine and power of the new Aprilia SR 160, the company has given a 160 cc single cylinder engine in it, which is an engine based on air-cooled technology.

,read this alsoBefore buying, know the complete details of the top 3 best selling scooters in the country)

This engine generates power of 10.84 bhp and peak torque of 11.6 Nm. The transmission of this scooter is given automatic. Talking about the features of this scooter, the company has included USB charger, boot light, 6 liter fuel tank, 11 liter storage. Features like .

,read this also– These top 3 electric scooters will forget the way to the petrol pump, give a range of up to 236 km in a single charge)

Apart from this, in the hi-tech features, the company has given a digital instrument console in it, which is similar to the Aprilia SXR 160, through this digital instrument cluster, features like mileage, average, top speed, fuel signal odometer, time and rpm have been found.

Keeping in mind the youth, the company has launched it in five attractive colors which include Matt Black, Red, Grey, Blue and White color.

Piaggio has kept the starting price of this Aprilia SR 160 at Rs 1,17,494 while the starting price of Aprilia SR 125 has been fixed at Rs 1,07,595.