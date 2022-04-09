Aprilia Storm 125 Finance Plan With Down Payment 11 thousand And Easy EMI Read Full Details – Aprilia Storm 125 Finance Plan: Sporty design and fast paced Aprilia Storm 125 take home by paying 11 thousand, just this will make monthly EMI

The scooter segment has now become a segment with a wide range in the bike segment of the two wheeler sector, in which you can easily find scooters from mileage scooters to high speed and sporty design scooters.

Today we are talking about the Aprilia Storm 125, which is liked both for speed and style, in the support design and fast speed scooter present in the scooter segment.

The FL CBS disc brake variant of Aprilia Storm 125 starts at Rs 95,955 which goes up to Rs 1,10,762 on road. But you can buy this scooter through the easy finance plan mentioned here and take it home.

According to the online down payment and EMI calculator, if you buy this scooter, then the bank will give you a loan of Rs 99,762 for this. After this loan, you will have to deposit Rs 11,000 as a minimum down payment and then pay a monthly EMI of Rs 3,205 every month.

To repay the loan on this scooter, a period of 3 years i.e. 36 months has been fixed by the bank, with which the bank will charge interest at the rate of 9.7 percent per annum on the loan amount being given.

After reading this finance plan, if you are planning to buy this Aprilia Storm 125, then now you can know every little detail along with its engine, power and mileage.

Talking about the engine and power of the scooter, the company has given a 124.45 cc single cylinder engine in this Aprilia Storm 125. This engine generates 9.92 PS of power and 9.6 Nm of peak torque.

In the braking system of the scooter, the company has given a disc brake in its front wheel with a combination of drum brake in the rear wheel. Along with this, tubeless tires and alloy wheels have also been added.

Regarding the mileage of Aprilia Storm 125, the company claims that this scooter gives a mileage of 50.08 kmpl. This mileage has been certified by ARAI.