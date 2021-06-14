Apurva Agnihotri reveals why he left the Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey starrer





Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey starrer Anupamaa is the top-rated present on tv now. The present is ruling the TRP charts because it started. Nonetheless, two weeks again the present had slipped to second place however now could be again on the prime. Lately, Apurv Agnihotri had entered the present as Dr. Advait Khanna. He performed an essential function in Anupamaa and Vanraj’s life. Submit one month of shoot Apurv Agnihotri left the present leaving his followers upset. In an interview with ETimes, he revealed why he abruptly left the present. He mentioned that it was not abruptly for him and that he was nicely conscious of his monitor. He mentioned that the present was present process many adjustments as a consequence of the COVID state of affairs, however he has no complaints. He additionally mentioned he had been advised that it was a finite monitor. Additionally Learn – Anupamaa SPOILER ALERT: Kavya’s plans to go on a honeymoon with Vanraj go kaput due to Anupamaa; this is what she does subsequent

He mentioned that he hasn’t give up the present however already knew about his final day of the shoot. “I agree that my portion was going very nicely, however I assume they’re shifting again to the predominant story. I had a good time taking pictures for it and that is what issues. I used to be even advised about my final day prematurely. So, placing it accurately, I have never give up the present. Rajan Shahi (producer) had deliberate my presence for a brief stint solely and that is over for now,” he mentioned. Apurv additionally revealed that the group has saved an open finish to his monitor and possibly he will likely be again. He added that he was on a name with Rajan Shahi and was advised that the response of his look on the present has been superb. Additionally Learn – Anupamaa: Apurv Agnihotri’s journey involves an finish in the present; shares an extended word on Instagram

Anupamaa is Apurv Agnihotri’s third challenge with Rajan Shahi after Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi and Bidaai. Nicely, followers certainly need Apurv again on the present as Dr. Advait was an fascinating character. Additionally Learn – Anupamaa PROMO: Rupali Ganguly aka Anupamaa’s life in grave hazard; will Vanraj and the Shahs have the ability to save her?

