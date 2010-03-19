APUS Launcher 3.10.40 APK for Android – Download



APUS Launcher is a visually colorful application. That offers customization options for applications based on mobile themes. APUS Launcher has many different features. Which is an icon menu and theme changing application made for android.

APUS Launcher is a stylish, smart, safe and personalized mobile launcher with exhilarating wallpapers, themes and more. So resplendent launcher because of its themes, wallpapers. The application will make an effort to create a realistic and beautiful image by listing menus, viewing and crossing between applications, creating a shortcut on the screen and presenting the most detailed screen operations in the most visual form to the user. It also includes widget and access options for trending news, clocks, Wi-Fi & data button, boost & search shortcut, and calendars on the screen.

Features of APUS Launcher

APUS Boost a useful memory boost utility. In one tap boost, this smart launcher closes unnecessary apps to release memory (RAM). Make your phone faster. Monitor battery power usage and detect power-draining apps. With one tap boost, this launcher makes the phone faster and extend battery life. Fast Search, quickly search pictures, videos, webs, contacts, and SMS. Support network search and internal search of mobile phones. Hide apps, swipe up with two fingers on the home screen, choose secret apps and set passwords for them. Share pictures with other users of APUS Launcher. Some apps like APUS Launcher are GO Launcher.

Within the application; offering different color options, rounding menus, switching between menus with different effects. It is an application that contains many moving and static wallpapers for the main screen. Lock your secret and protect your privacy. If you want to know more about APUS Launcher then you may visit the developers website for more information.