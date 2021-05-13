APVVP, Ananthapuramu Recruitment 2021, Walk in for 69 Specialist Doctor and GDMO Posts before 17 May





Job individuals who’re eligible and prepared to Apply for Authorities Basic Hospital Campus, Ananthapuramu Recruitment 2021 might ship their particulars on or before the final date 17 May 2021.

Authorities Basic Hospital Campus, Ananthapuramu Job Notification 2021: Authorities Basic Hospital Campus, Ananthapuramu has invited purposes for the recruitment to the posts of Specialist Doctor and GDMO. Eligible and individuals can seem for walk-in-interview on 17 May 2021.

Functions in the prescribed format are invited from the eligible and candidates for Covid19 particular recruitment to the publish of Specialists, Basic Obligation Medical Officers to work on contract foundation in APVVP Hospitals of Ananthapuramu District. The candidates will be downloaded the applying type and eligibility particulars by the Ananthapuramu District official web site http://ananthapuramu.ap.gov.in.

Essential Date:

Walk-in-interview Date: 17 May 2021, 10:00 am to 05:00 pm

Authorities Basic Hospital Campus, Ananthapuramu Specialist Doctor and GDMO Emptiness Particulars

Specialist Docs (PG Diploma or Diploma in Basic Drugs/Anesthesia/Pulmonology/Paediatrics/Otorhinolaryngology) : 09 Posts

: 09 Posts Basic Obligation Medical Officers (MBBS qualification) (Whole 13 CCCs) 3 GDMOs for every CCC): 60 Posts

Eligibility Standards for Specialist Doctor and GDMO Job

Instructional Qualification:

(*17*) Title of Posts Qualification (*17*) Specialist Docs (PG Diploma or Diploma in Basic Drugs/Anesthesia/Pulmonology/Paediatrics/Otorhinolaryngology) 1) Should move PG Diploma (or) Diploma in respective specialty. 2) Should be registered in AP Medical Council. (*17*) Basic Obligation Medical Officers (MBBS qualification) (Whole 13 CCCs) 3 GDMOs for every CCC) 1) Should move MBBS. 2) Should be registered in AP Medical Council.

Wage:

(*17*) Title of Posts Wage (*17*) Specialist Docs (PG Diploma or Diploma in Basic Drugs/Anesthesia/Pulmonology/Paediatrics/Otorhinolaryngology) 1,50,000 monthly. (*17*) Basic Obligation Medical Officers (MBBS qualification) (Whole 13 CCCs) 3 GDMOs for every CCC) 70,000 monthly.

Apply

Eligible and individuals can seem for walk-in-interview on 17 May 2021. Crammed in purposes together with all obligatory certificates/paperwork shall be submitted in the O/o District Coordinator of Hospital Companies (APVVP), Authorities Basic Hospital Campus, Ananthapuramu on 17 May 2021 between 10:00 AM to 05:00 PM.

